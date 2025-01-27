Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/01 | Watch Again

By Olly Roberts

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Chi Onwurah – Chair of the Science, Innovation and Technology Select Committee, and Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West

Sir Alec Shelbrooke – Conservative MP for Wetherby and Easingwold, and Vice President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly

Nels Abbey – writer and author

Natasha Clark – Political Editor of LBC