Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/01 | Watch Again

21 January 2025, 07:19

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Jennifer Ewing - Spokesperson for Republicans Overseas UK

Sir Alan Duncan - Former UK Minister for the Americas, during Donald Trump's first term as President

Bonnie Greer - American playwright and author

Tom Rivers - American broadcaster and journalist - who is a former London correspondent for the American network ABC News Radio

