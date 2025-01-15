Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/01 | Watch Again

By Leo Black Black

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

Alex Burghart: Conservative MP for Brentwood and Ongar

Conservative MP for Brentwood and Ongar Anne McElvoy: Executive editor at POLITICO Europe, host of the Power Play podcast

Executive editor at POLITICO Europe, host of the Power Play podcast Danny Beales: Labour MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip

Labour MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip Polly Toynbee: Columnist for The Guardian

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.