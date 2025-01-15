Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
15 January 2025, 22:19
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/01 | Watch Again
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Alex Burghart: Conservative MP for Brentwood and Ongar
- Anne McElvoy: Executive editor at POLITICO Europe, host of the Power Play podcast
- Danny Beales: Labour MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip
- Polly Toynbee: Columnist for The Guardian
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.