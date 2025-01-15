Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/01 | Watch Again

15 January 2025, 22:19

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/01 | Watch Again

By Leo Black Black

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Alex Burghart: Conservative MP for Brentwood and Ongar
  • Anne McElvoy: Executive editor at POLITICO Europe, host of the Power Play podcast
  • Danny Beales: Labour MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip
  • Polly Toynbee: Columnist for The Guardian

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

