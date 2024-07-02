Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/07 | Watch again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Sarah Olney – Liberal Democrat spokesperson for the Treasury and Business, and Liberal Democrat candidate for Richmond Park

Lord (James) Bethell – Conservative peer and former Health and Social Care Minister

Ash Sarkar – Contributing Editor of Novara Media

Lionel Barber – journalist, author, broadcaster and former Editor of the Financial Times

