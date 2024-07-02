Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/07 | Watch again
2 July 2024, 23:01 | Updated: 2 July 2024, 23:06
Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/07
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Sarah Olney – Liberal Democrat spokesperson for the Treasury and Business, and Liberal Democrat candidate for Richmond Park
- Lord (James) Bethell – Conservative peer and former Health and Social Care Minister
- Ash Sarkar – Contributing Editor of Novara Media
- Lionel Barber – journalist, author, broadcaster and former Editor of the Financial Times
