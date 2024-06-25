Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/06 | Watch again

25 June 2024, 21:32

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/06 | Watch again

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Tuesdays's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Henry Hill - Editor of Conservative Home
  • Natalie Bennett - Green Party peer
  • Daniel Kebede - General Secretary of the NEU
  • Baroness Nicky Morgan - Conservative peer

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

