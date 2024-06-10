Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/06 | Watch again
10 June 2024, 22:19
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/06 | Watch again
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Baroness Jenny Jones - Green Party peer and former Deputy Mayor of London
- Lord Chris Fox - Liberal Democrat peer - who is the party's spokesperson for Business and Trade in the House of Lords
- Sam Freedman - Senior fellow of the Institute for Government - and a former advisor to Michael Gove while he was Education Secretary
- Noa Hoffman – Political Correspondent for The Sun
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.