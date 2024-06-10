Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/06 | Watch again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Baroness Jenny Jones - Green Party peer and former Deputy Mayor of London

Lord Chris Fox - Liberal Democrat peer - who is the party's spokesperson for Business and Trade in the House of Lords

Sam Freedman - Senior fellow of the Institute for Government - and a former advisor to Michael Gove while he was Education Secretary

Noa Hoffman – Political Correspondent for The Sun

