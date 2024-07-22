Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/07 | Watch Again
22 July 2024, 21:31
Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/07 | Watch again
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Josh Simons – Labour MP for Makerfield
- Dr Kieran Mullan – Conservative MP for Bexhill and Battle
- Danny Sriskandarajah – Chief Executive of the New Economics Foundation
- Jo Phillips – political journalist, former Press Secretary to Paddy Ashdown
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.