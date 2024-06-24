Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/06 | Watch again

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Kezia Dugdale - Associate director of the Centre for Public Policy at the University of Glasgow - who is a former leader of the Scottish Labour Party.

Tom McTague - Political Editor of the news and opinion website UnHerd.

Charlie Rowley - Former advisor to Theresa May while she was Prime Minister and to Michael Gove during his time as Levelling Up Secretary.

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown - Author and political commentator.

