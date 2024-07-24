Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/07 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Andrew Rosindell – Conservative MP for Romford

Dr Ellie Chowns – Green Party MP for North Herefordshire

Christina McAnea – General Secretary of UNISON

Geri Scott – Senior Political Correspondent of The Times

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.