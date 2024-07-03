Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/07 | Watch again

3 July 2024, 21:31 | Updated: 3 July 2024, 21:35

Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/07

By Olly Roberts

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Sir Bob Neill – former Chair of the Justice Select Committee and former Conservative MP for Bromley and Chislehurst
  • Joe Twyman – Co-Founder and Director of Deltapoll
  • Andrew Fisher - Former Executive Director of Policy for the Labour Party while Jeremy Corbyn was its leader - and a columnist for The i newspaper
  • Alys Denby -Opinion and Features Editor of City AM

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

