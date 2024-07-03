Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/07 | Watch again
3 July 2024, 21:31 | Updated: 3 July 2024, 21:35
Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/07
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Sir Bob Neill – former Chair of the Justice Select Committee and former Conservative MP for Bromley and Chislehurst
- Joe Twyman – Co-Founder and Director of Deltapoll
- Andrew Fisher - Former Executive Director of Policy for the Labour Party while Jeremy Corbyn was its leader - and a columnist for The i newspaper
- Alys Denby -Opinion and Features Editor of City AM
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.