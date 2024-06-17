Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/06 | Watch again

By Kieran Kelly

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Steve Reed - Labour's Shadow Environment Secretary

David Simmonds - Conservative candidate

Juliet Davenport - Founder and former chief executive of the clean energy company Good Energy - who is the author of the book 'The Green Start-Up'

Ella Whelan - Columnist for Spiked Online

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.