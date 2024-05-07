Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/05 | Watch Again

7 May 2024, 21:32

Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 07/05/24

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Alicia Kearns - Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton - who chairs the foreign affairs select committee.
  • Andy McDonald - Labour MP for Middlesbrough.
  • Janet Daley - Columnist for the Sunday Telegraph.
  • Joe Twyman - Co-founder and director of the public opinion consultancy Deltapoll.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

