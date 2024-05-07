Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/05 | Watch Again
7 May 2024, 21:32
Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 07/05/24
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Alicia Kearns - Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton - who chairs the foreign affairs select committee.
- Andy McDonald - Labour MP for Middlesbrough.
- Janet Daley - Columnist for the Sunday Telegraph.
- Joe Twyman - Co-founder and director of the public opinion consultancy Deltapoll.
