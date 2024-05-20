Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/05 | Watch Live

20 May 2024, 21:33 | Updated: 20 May 2024, 21:37

Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 20/05

By Olly Roberts

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Dame Diana Johnson – Labour MP for Kingston Upon Hull North and Chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee
  • Gary Smith – General Secretary of the GMB union
  • Christian Calgie – Senior political correspondent of the Daily Express
  • Tom Hunt - Conservative MP for Ipswich

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm.

From Sue Gray to Nick Clegg: The bizarre list of people Liz Truss is blaming for her own failures

From Sue Gray to Nick Clegg: The bizarre list of people Liz Truss is blaming for her own failures

Exclusive
The former prime minister Liz Truss joined Iain Dale for a wide-ranging discussion ahead of the release of her new book

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey should resign over response to mini-budget, Liz Truss tells LBC

Rachel Reeves has said Labour will aim to cut tax

Labour government would aim to cut taxes, Rachel Reeves says, after Conservatives slash National Insurance

