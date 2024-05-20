Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/05 | Watch Live

Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 20/05

By Olly Roberts

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

Dame Diana Johnson – Labour MP for Kingston Upon Hull North and Chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee

Gary Smith – General Secretary of the GMB union

Christian Calgie – Senior political correspondent of the Daily Express

Tom Hunt - Conservative MP for Ipswich



Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.