Cross Question with Ali Miraj 15/05 | Watch again

By Olly Roberts

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Ali Miraj was joined by:

Shailesh Vara – Conservative MP for North West Cambridgeshire and former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Siân Berry – Green Party candidate in Brighton Pavilion and former Co-Leader of the Green Party of England and Wales

Silkie Carlo – Director of Big Brother Watch

Charlie Rowley – former Special Advisor to Prime Minister Theresa May

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.