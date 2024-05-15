Cross Question with Ali Miraj 15/05 | Watch again

15 May 2024, 21:47

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 15/05 | Watch again

By Olly Roberts

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Ali Miraj was joined by:

  • Shailesh Vara – Conservative MP for North West Cambridgeshire and former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
  • Siân Berry – Green Party candidate in Brighton Pavilion and former Co-Leader of the Green Party of England and Wales
  • Silkie Carlo – Director of Big Brother Watch
  • Charlie Rowley – former Special Advisor to Prime Minister Theresa May

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

