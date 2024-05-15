Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Ali Miraj 15/05 | Watch again
15 May 2024, 21:47
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Ali Miraj was joined by:
- Shailesh Vara – Conservative MP for North West Cambridgeshire and former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
- Siân Berry – Green Party candidate in Brighton Pavilion and former Co-Leader of the Green Party of England and Wales
- Silkie Carlo – Director of Big Brother Watch
- Charlie Rowley – former Special Advisor to Prime Minister Theresa May
