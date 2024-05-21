Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/05 | Watch Live
21 May 2024, 21:31
Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 21/05
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Caroline Lucas – Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion and former Leader of the Green Party of England and Wales
- Heather Wheeler – Conservative MP for South Derbyshire
- Steve Chalke – Founder of the Oasis Charitable Trust and former United Nations Special Advisor on Human Trafficking
- Sir Simon Jenkins – The Guardian columnist, author and former Editor of The Times and The Evening Standard
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.