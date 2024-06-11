Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/06 | Watch again
11 June 2024, 21:15
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Lord Robert Hayward – Conservative life peer and former MP for Kingswood
- Antonello Guerrera – UK Correspondent of la Repubblica
- Nimco Ali – Chief Executive of The Five Foundation
- James Murray - Labour's Shadow Financial Secretary to the Treasury
