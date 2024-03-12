Exclusive

Civil service nearly 100k bigger since Brexit but 'no clear vision' of policy, report warns

12 March 2024, 11:45

Civil service nearly 100k bigger since Brexit but 'no clear vision' of policy, report warns
Civil service nearly 100k bigger since Brexit but 'no clear vision' of policy, report warns. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Nearly 100,000 extra civil servants have joined the civil service to deliver Brexit - but there's still no clear vision of what it should look like, a new report warns today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Leaving the EU has led to a huge increase in staff in the Cabinet Office, Defra and Home Office, according to fresh research from the UK in a Changing Europe think tank.

The report, seen by LBC, says that Brexit has placed huge new pressures on devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Whoever wins the next election this year will still have to grapple with the realities of our vote to leave, despite Boris Johnson promising in 2019 to "Get Brexit done".

And there is a lack of a clear structure for how to coordinate post-Brexit policy, with a number of promised new regimes still not implemented.

Read more: Sadiq Khan under fire for sending £117k 'night tsar' on luxury business trips despite London's flagging party scene

Read more: Brexit Britain has 'significantly underperformed' compared to EU and US since 2016 referendum

Whitehall still lacks a central Brexit unit to coordinate policy, the report's authors say.

The Brexit Department was scrapped after the UK officially quit the block in 2020 - with responsibilities passing over to the Foreign Office and Cabinet Office.

It means that junior ministers are able to help push policy from the bottom up - but the "ministerial churn" of people moving through rules and a "lack of central direction" from the top of Government means Brexit policy is "incoherent and uncertain", they claim.

British politicians have been able to successfully take back control of our EU-based rules, they admitted.

But there has been "relatively little divergence" from the EU overall since we left.

The Brexit and the State report warns: "It is unclear how the transition of 2.8 million EU and EEA nationals from ‘pre-settled status’ to ‘settled status’ will be handled.

"The new farm payments scheme has been slow and unwieldy to implement.

"There have also been repeated delays to the imposition of full checks at the GB-EU border, and to the implementation of new GB regimes for chemicals registration and product standard marks."

The report says implementing our post-Brexit state, eight years on from the referendum, is still "very much a work in progress".

Professor Anand Menon Director, UK in a Changing Europe, said: "No major party may want to talk about Brexit in the forthcoming election campaign. But, as this report makes clear, whoever forms the next government will nonetheless find many of the consequences of Brexit piling up in their in-tray.

"While the broad outlines of the UK’s long-term relationship with the EU may have been settled, ministers and officials are still grappling with the new demands Brexit has placed on the British state. Adapting to Brexit is still very much a work in progress."

Jill Rutter, Senior Research Fellow and one of the report's authors, added: “The government has never set a clear strategic direction for how it wants the UK to operate outside the EU. That vacuum means that the shape of the post-Brexit state is only now beginning to emerge piecemeal through unconnected decisions often forced by external constraints”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A scene from the documentary shows a vicar being harassed at church

Mob hurls abuse at vicar and chase worshippers after conspiracy theories of baby-eating satanic cult spread online

Switzerland Syria Assad’s Uncle

Swiss refer Syrian president’s uncle to trial for alleged war crimes

Iran China Russia

Iran, Russia and China show off ships in joint naval drill in Gulf of Oman

Tributes have poured in for the former Manchester United youth player.

‘A true spartan til the end’: Tributes paid as ex-Manchester United player Bobby Power dies aged 40 after cancer battle

Robert Hur arrives at a US District Court in Baltimore (Steve Ruark/AP)

Special counsel gives evidence on Biden classified documents case

Space Station Crew Return

Four astronauts from four countries return to Earth after six months in orbit

Climate Risk Assessment

Europe ‘not prepared’ for growing climate extremes it faces

Kate edited controversial Mother's Day picture (l) to make it 'as good as possible' William and Camilla at the Commonwealth Service

Kate's Mother's Day picture taken in 40 minute family window and edited twice 'so her children looked good'

Footage shows the 'snow cave' dug by the family before their deaths.

Family of skiers dug ‘snow cave’ in desperate attempt to stay alive before they 'froze to death’ in Swiss Alps

he Conservatives are under pressure to return money given by donor Frank Hester who's apologised for saying former Labour MP Diane Abbot makes him want to 'hate all black women'.

Biggest Tory donor 'not racist,' but was right to apologise for 'comments that sound racist' Conservative peer tells LBC

Emma Webber (left) speaking to LBC

Mother of Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber blasts police ‘mistruths’ after force is put in special measures

Jockeys ride their horses in front of the Grandstand during The Cheltenham Festival

Your guide to the Cheltenham Festival: Full schedule of the 'greatest show on turf'

Migration Spain Canary Islands

Two dead and 38 rescued from migrant boat near Spain’s Canary Islands

Aid packages are seen at left, on a platform near to the docked ship belonging to the Open Arms aid group, centre front, as it prepares to ferry 200 tonnes of rice and flour directly to Gaza, at the p

Aid ship sets sail from Cyprus to Gaza as thousands face starvation

Haiti Gangs Explainer

Haiti’s prime minister says he will resign amid rising violence

Lily Allen said in an interview: "My children ruined my career"

Motherhood or stardom: Lily Allen says her children ‘ruined’ her career but ‘I love them and they complete me’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Biden Poland

Top Polish leaders to visit White House hoping to spur US to up Ukraine help

New Zealand Plane Injuries

People ‘bounced off roof’ on plane that plunged during flight to New Zealand

Grieving of families fear they may have been given the wrong ashes.

Hundreds of grieving families may have been given ‘wrong ashes’ by funeral parlour as hotline receives over 350 calls
A Dreamliner plane for delivery parking at the tarmac outside the final assembly building in Boeing South Carolina

Boeing whistleblower John Barnett found dead in truck from ‘self-inflicted’ injuries

Romania Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate handed UK arrest warrant after being detained in Romania

Ellie Bentley, 22, was seriously injured in the hit-and-run crash

British ex-girlfriend of US soccer star fights for life after hit-and-run during shootout in St Louis
Andrew Tate leaves court after his trial in Romania

Andrew Tate and brother detained in Romania on UK arrest warrant

The Government will today unveil plans to build new gas-fired powered stations.

UK faces ‘genuine risk of blackouts’ unless more gas-fired power plants are built, government says
The Princess of Wales wanted to come clean 'immediately' about the mistake.

Kate wanted to ‘come clean immediately’ over Mother’s Day photo edit as she thought ‘honesty was best policy’
96th Academy Awards – Show

Al Pacino says producers asked him not to list best picture nominees

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales has admitted editing a controversial family photo

Kate left ‘very sad’ by Mother’s Day photo row and only edited picture as she ‘wanted it to be perfect’
Prince William attended the Earthshot Prize awards this evening

Prince William makes solo appearance at climate event hours after Kate apologised amid 'Photoshop' row
The Princess of Wales has admitted editing a controversial family photo (L). The Prince of Wales and the Queen attended a Commonwealth Service today

Kate emerges for ‘private appointment’ as Prince William attends Commonwealth Service amid storm over edited photo

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit