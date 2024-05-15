Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/05 | Watch again

Ali Miraj 7pm - 10pm
15 May 2024, 20:07
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
- Sir Robert Buckland - Former Secretary of State for Justice and Conservative MP
- Michael Spurr - Former CEO of the HM Prison and Probation Service
- Gordon Brown - Former Prime Minister to the United Kingdom
- Tom Nicholson - Freelance reporter for Politico who lived in Slovakia for 25 years who has interviewed him multiple times
- Cate Campbell - Accredited Sex and Relationships Therapist and Co-Host of The Real Sex Education Podcast
- Peter Allen - LBC's Paris Correspondent
- Ray Mears - British Bushcraft and Survival Expert and TV Presenter
- Chris Packham - Television presenter, Springwatch and Environmental Campaigner
- Zing Tsjeng - Journalist and Good Bad Billionaire podcast host
