Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/05 | Watch again

15 May 2024, 20:07

Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Sir Robert Buckland - Former Secretary of State for Justice and Conservative MP
  • Michael Spurr - Former CEO of the HM Prison and Probation Service
  • Gordon Brown - Former Prime Minister to the United Kingdom
  • Tom Nicholson - Freelance reporter for Politico who lived in Slovakia for 25 years who has interviewed him multiple times
  • Cate Campbell - Accredited Sex and Relationships Therapist and Co-Host of The Real Sex Education Podcast
  • Peter Allen - LBC's Paris Correspondent
  • Ray Mears - British Bushcraft and Survival Expert and TV Presenter
  • Chris Packham - Television presenter, Springwatch and Environmental Campaigner
  • Zing Tsjeng - Journalist and Good Bad Billionaire podcast host

