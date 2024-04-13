Exclusive

Nearly 18,000 police officers hired without face-to-face interviews by forces prompting fears of new Wayne Couzens

13 April 2024, 20:00

Nearly 18,000 police officers were hired virtually by forces, prompting fears of another Wayne Couzens, LBC can reveal.
Nearly 18,000 police officers were hired virtually by forces, prompting fears of another Wayne Couzens, LBC can reveal. Picture: Alamy/Met Police
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Nearly 18,000 police officers were hired virtually by forces, prompting fears of another Wayne Couzens, LBC can reveal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tens of thousands of PCs and PCSOs were recruited when initial face-to-face interviews were suspended across the country as a result of the pandemic.

The practise continued in many forces until the summer of 2023, long after the lifting of most Covid rules.

Read More: Rishi Sunak says police must make 'urgent changes' after Couzens report, following 'chilling, abominable' murder

Read More: It will ‘take years’ to rid Met of corrupt officers as unit Couzens and Carrick served in has third of staff cleared out

Many of the recruits – at the same time the Government was trying to hire another 20,000 officers - may have never had a face-to-face chat with their force before they started.

A total of 17,750 recruits were hired using virtual interviews, Freedom of Information requests seen by LBC have revealed.

Police officer seen from the back.
Tens of thousands of PCs and PCSOs were recruited when initial face-to-face interviews were suspended across the country as a result of the pandemic. Picture: Alamy

Four forces including the Met never suspended face-to-face recruitment completely.

But 13 forces did not provide the necessary information – meaning the true total could be far higher.

Sources stressed that those who were hired virtually do go on to attend a national assessment centre in-person for fitness tests and medical assessments.

Sir Tom Winsor, former Chief Inspector of HMICFRS, the independent police inspectorate, said in March 2022 that “online only [vetting] is not enough.

"You need to get somebody in a room. You need to listen to them… and see how they behave with their colleagues.”

Former cops warned of another Wayne Couzens hiding in plain sight in the police force, who could have slipped in with insufficient vetting.

Wayne Couzens and David Carrick
Former cops warned of another Wayne Couzens or David Carrick hiding in plain sight in the police force, who could have slipped in with insufficient vetting. Picture: Police Issue

Former Detective Superintendent, Shabnam Chaudhri, told LBC it was “absolutely shocking”.

She said: “What we’re potentially looking at is another Wayne Couzens or a David Carrick, officers that are rapists, abuser or criminals that carry badges, who have got into policing through a process that in my view, which is recruitment by shortcut and really lazy policing on the cheap.

“When you do face to face interviews you get a far better feel for the person sat opposite you. You can do far more probing face to face about questions they may answer. Doing something online or virtual video footage doesn’t give you a feel for the person.

New Scotland Yard, London. Sign outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters at New Scotland Yard, Victoria Embankment, London, England, UK
Sir Tom Winsor, former Chief Inspector of HMICFRS, the independent police inspectorate, said in March 2022 that “online only [vetting] is not enough. Picture: Alamy
Sir Tom Winsor Her Majesty's Chief Inspector of Constabulary photographed at his offices in Victoria, London, UK 28th March 2022
Sir Tom Winsor Her Majesty's Chief Inspector of Constabulary photographed at his offices in Victoria, London, UK 28th March 2022. Picture: Alamy

“I think this is damaging for policing. This will damage trust further, people are already frightened to report incidents to police or approach male officers in particular. It’s understandable when you see what happened with Sarah Everard or David Carrick.”

Dame Diana Johnson said the revelations were “very concerning”.

She told LBC: “It was a time where the government were recruiting in their uplift programme, their 20,000 police officers, there were a huge number of officers coming into police forces.

“It is really concerning to hear there were not opportunities to have that face-to-face interview. I have raise this over concerns about people getting into the police force who should not be officers.”

“That’s a real concern.

“It is worrying, we’ve just seen this large inflow of new officers and many of them have not had that face-to-face recruitment that we would want to see to make sure the right people are joining.

“We know that vetting has to be an ongoing process and you should pick up people who shouldn’t be there.

“There are things you can pick up in face to face that you can’t pick up on Zoom or online. We are giving to members of the public who become police officers is some serious and strong powers, we need to make sure they are there for the right reasons. That face-to-face interview has to be part of that process. Not to have face to face interviews seem to be to be completely wrong. There has to be proper recruitment with face-to-face interviews and ongoing vetting.”

All 43 forces are now completing face-to-face interviews with candidates.

Dame Diana Johnson outside Number 10 Downing Street, central London after joining campaigners in handing in a letter calling for the government to speed up compensation for victims of the infected blood scandal. Picture date: Tuesday December 5, 2023.
Dame Diana Johnson said the revelations were “very concerning”. Picture: Alamy

But Harriet Wistrict, Director of the Centre for Women's Justice, stressed: “Officers should be interviewed face to face and there should be proper checks done on their backgrounds. There are issues about Carrick’s offending pre joining the police.

"Those sorts of things, those types of intelligence and knowledge about those men might have prevented them from becoming members of the police and being able to use their powers given to them as police officers to perpetuate further abuse.”

The Angiolini Inquiry report last month highlighted huge failings in current police vetting procedures and recommended a string of tough new rules to weed out wrong-uns.

Applicants should face vetting with the Police National Database, should have a psychological assessment, and anyone with a caution or conviction for sexual offences should be rejected outright.

They also recommended that every new candidate applying to become an officer in any force should have an in-person interview and a home visit.

Face-to-face contact must be made before they start, they said, to try and “engage with the candidate, relevant family members or other occupants of the residence, wherever possible”.

A separate “integrity questionnaire” should be used too to try and shine a light on why they want to join the forces and whether they would be suitable.

Inquiry chairwoman Lady Elish Angiolini makes a statement after the first report from the Angiolini Inquiry into Sarah Everard killer Wayne Couzens is published, at the Ashworth Centre in London. Picture date: Thursday February 29, 2024.
The Angiolini Inquiry report last month highlighted huge failings in current police vetting procedures and recommended a string of tough new rules to weed out wrong-uns. Picture: Alamy

The College of Policing said they were taking forward all of those recommendations.

Chief Constable Andy Marsh, College of Policing CEO, said: “The Angiolini Inquiry showed there were serious failures in how police vetting was carried out.

"We began work last year to close these gaps including the publication of a new vetting Code of Practice to help eliminate unacceptable behaviour and prevent others joining policing in the first place.

“We recently closed a public consultation on what will be some of the toughest vetting standards in the history of policing. These reforms will do more than ever to stop the wrong people entering the service, monitor them closely when in the job, dismiss those who break our trust and ban them from ever returning.”

A government spokesperson said: “We expect police forces to ensure they are meeting all candidates face to face when hiring new officers, as per the College of Policing guidance.

"All forces are now using face to face assessment activity in addition to the online assessment process.”

“Progress has been, and continues to be, made to strengthen the way officers are vetted, scrutinised, managed and disciplined to rid the force of anyone not fit to serve and stop them from getting into the police in the first place.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A mother who was stabbed while trying to defend her baby from the Sydney shopping centre knifeman has been pictured for the first time.

Pictured: Mother, 38, killed defending her baby from Sydney shopping centre massacre

Lee Anderson's wife has been suspended by the Conservative party after being allegedly spotted campaigning for her husband's party Reform UK.

Lee Anderson's Tory councillor wife suspended from party after appearing to campaign for Reform in Ashfield

Election 2024 Decision Notes Alaska Wyoming

Biden wins Wyoming’s caucuses as eyes turn to Alaskan democrats

Hormuz incident

Iranian forces seize container ship near Strait of Hormuz

Russia Ukraine

Ukraine military chief warns of ‘significantly’ worsening battlefield situation

Obit Schappell Twins

Oldest living conjoined twins, Lori and George Schappell, die aged 62

Gordon Ramsay has been given a 'Kitchen Nightmare' as squatter moved into his £13m pub in central London.

Kitchen Nightmare! Gordon Ramsay's £13m plush central London pub invaded by squatters

Turkey Cable Car

174 people rescued almost a day after fatal cable car accident in Turkey

King Charles has condemned the 'senseless attack'.

King Charles 'utterly shocked and horrified' by Sydney stabbing as royals pay tribute to victims of 'senseless attack'

Prince William and Kate have offered their thoughts to those affected by the incident.

Princess Kate shares emotional message with victims of Sydney shopping centre attack after at least six killed

Israel Palestinians

Body of boy found after disappearance sparks settler attack in West Bank

Five have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Five arrested after police find ‘human remains of young baby’ in Wigan

North Korea China

Chinese official meets North Korean leader Kim in highest-level talks for years

The Australian Prime Minister praised the officer for her 'heroism'.

‘Hero’ officer praised for her ‘bravery’ after confronting knifeman who killed six people at Sydney shopping centre

At least five people have died following an attack at the shopping centre.

At least six killed and several people including baby injured during knifeman’s rampage at Sydney shopping centre

Pakistan Violence

Search for gunmen who abducted bus passengers and killed 11 in Pakistan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hormuz incident

Iran blamed after armed men attack ship near Strait of Hormuz

Turkey Cable Car

More than 40 still stranded a day after fatal cable car accident in Turkey

It will be the UK's third day of warmer weather.

UK to enjoy balmy 20C weather as swathes of country hit by ‘mini-heatwave’

At least five people have died following an attack at the shopping centre.

Five dead and multiple people including baby stabbed during knifeman’s rampage at Sydney shopping centre
Harry celebrated the charity polo match win with Meghan.

Sealed with a kiss: Harry and Meghan celebrate Duke’s charity polo match win in Florida after Netflix announcement
Former Ambassador Arrested

Former US ambassador jailed for serving as secret agent for Cuba

Obit Eleanor Coppola

Eleanor Coppola, matriarch of a filmmaking family, dies aged 87

H from Steps 8ft statue in Welsh hometown revealed as hoax by comedian Joe Lycett

H from Steps 8ft statue in Welsh hometown revealed as hoax by comedian Joe Lycett

Election 2024 Biden

Judge rejects bid to throw out Hunter Biden’s gun case

A view of a cable car cabin as one person died and seven people, including two children, were injured

One dead and seven injured as cable car bursts open in Turkey, sending passengers plummeting to ground

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William was seen smiling and applauding in the Villa Park stands in Birmingham with his eldest son.

Prince William and Prince George cheer on Aston Villa in first public outing since Kate's cancer announcement
Harry and Meghan are to be the executive producers of two new non-fiction Netflix series

Harry and Meghan to launch two new non-fiction Netflix series focusing on lifestyle and polo
Prince Harry

Major update in Prince Harry ‘drug use’ lawsuit as US visa application handed over to a judge

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit