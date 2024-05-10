Chancellor brands Labour plan to tackle small boat crossings 'absolute joke' which will 'encourage more people to come'

10 May 2024, 08:39

The Chancellor has branded Labour plans to reduce small boat crossings 'an absolute joke' instead saying they would encourage more people to come to the UK.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the Chancellor has branded Labour plans to use new counter-terrorism powers to tackle people-smuggling gangs bringing migrants across the Channel in small boats as 'an absolute joke.'

He told Nick the main reason behind the Labour announcement was because they have seen Rishi Sunak's Rwanda policy start to have an impact in reducing migrants wanting to come to the UK.

"I mean, you know what they want to do is they want to cancel the Rwanda policy. That we are now seeing beginning to work because we're getting reports from people in Ireland saying they don't want to come to the UK because of the risk of being flown to Rwanda."

The Chancellor went on to hit out at Keir Starmer's plans saying they would actually encourage more migrants to come to the UK.

"Labour's policy, which is an amnesty, so they would actually allow asylum seekers to stay in the UK in their 10s of thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands.

"That will encourage more people to come here," Mr Hunt told Nick.

Read more: Hundreds of MI5 officers to be hired to help stop migrant boat crossings, Sir Keir Starmer vows

Read more: Migrants 'trying to cross back over English Channel to Europe because of Rwanda threat', Syrian asylum seeker claims

The Chancellor was speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC
The Chancellor was speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC. Picture: Getty

In a speech on the Kent coast, the Labour leader will set out his party's plans to tackle the small boats crisis if it wins the general election.

Sir Keir is expected to say Labour will "replace gimmicks with graft", scrapping the Government's Rwanda scheme and using some of the money saved to fund a new "elite Border Security Command" led by a former police, military or intelligence chief.

Attacking the Government's approach as "rank incompetence", he is expected to dismiss the Rwanda scheme as being unable to provide an effective deterrent and accuse the Conservatives of operating a "Travelodge amnesty" by housing migrants in hotels rather than processing their claims.

Sir Keir will also stress his experience as the former head of the Crown Prosecution Service and pledge to make Britain "hostile territory" for people smugglers.

He will say: "Let's be clear at the start, these are criminal enterprises we are dealing with.

"A business that pits nation against nation, thrives in the grey areas of our rules, the cracks between our institutions, where, they believe, they can exploit some of the most vulnerable people in the world with impunity.

"It's a vile trade that preys on the desperation and hope it finds in its victims."

Among the measures set to be proposed by Sir Keir are new border control stop and searches, building on powers created in 2000 by the Terrorism Act, along with new financial investigation powers and search and seizure warrants targeting organised immigration crime.

Keir Starmer is pledging to end the Tories’ “talk tough, do nothing culture” on small boats after 14 years of Tory failure to protect Britain’s borders.
Keir Starmer is pledging to end the Tories’ “talk tough, do nothing culture” on small boats after 14 years of Tory failure to protect Britain’s borders. Picture: Alamy

The new Border Security Command would bring together agencies including the National Crime Agency, Immigration Enforcement and MI5, while Labour will also pledge to hire hundreds of new specialist investigators to work across the UK and Europe to tackle people smuggling.

Sir Keir will say: "Rebuilding our asylum system has become a test of political strength, a trial of leadership to resist the voices who fundamentally do not want to rebuild a functioning asylum system.

"It's become a question of whether you can prioritise, at all times, the politics of practical solutions, and reject the politics of performative symbols, the gimmicks and gestures."

The speech comes after the defection of Dover MP Natalie Elphicke, who joined Labour from the Conservatives on Wednesday, accusing the Prime Minister of failing to deliver on his promise to "stop the boats".

Welcoming Ms Elphicke to the Labour Party, Sir Keir said: "What is the point of this failed Government staggering on when the Tory MP for Dover, on the front line of the small boats crisis, says the Prime Minister cannot be trusted with our borders and joins Labour?"

Ms Elphicke's defection was greeted with surprise by Conservatives, with Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron saying it showed Labour stood for nothing and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan saying she was a "very odd fit" for the opposition.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with former Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke after it was announced she has defected to Labour, hitting out at the 'broken promises of Rishi Sunak's tired and chaotic government'.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with former Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke after it was announced she has defected to Labour, hitting out at the 'broken promises of Rishi Sunak's tired and chaotic government'. Picture: Alamy

Some 8,826 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel so far this year, provisional Home Office figures show.

This is up 32% on this time last year, when 6,691 migrants were recorded, and a 14% rise compared with the same period in 2022 (7,750).

Campaigners warned that the current asylum system is in "meltdown" and is "only going to get worse" unless urgent changes are made.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said "whoever is in government" must focus on ensuring fairness in the system above anything else, adding: "The Illegal Migration Act must be scrapped immediately, along with plans to ship people off on a one-way ticket to Rwanda.

"Instead of wasting time on legislation that bans the right to asylum and dehumanises people who simply need safety, there must be a fair, efficient and humane asylum system."

Marianne Smyth poses with Johnathan Walton

Scammer who claimed to be Irish heiress should be extradited to UK, judge rules

Trump Hush Money

Stormy Daniels spars with Trump defence lawyer over alleged sexual encounter

Eden Golan is Israel's contestant at this year's Eurovision

Israel’s Eurovision singer Eden Golan ordered to stay in her hotel room for her safety during pro-Palestine protest
Barron Trump

Trump’s 18-year-old son Barron to make political debut at Republican convention

Hunter Biden

Court rejects Hunter Biden’s appeal in gun case

Jeremy Vine is suing Joey Barton for libel and harassment.

Jeremy Vine sues Joey Barton over ‘nonce’ claims as part of ‘sustained attack’ by ex-footballer
Xi Jinping shakes hands with Viktor Orban

Hungary and China sign strategic co-operation agreement during Xi Jinping visit

Jill Stein has said Jeremy Corbyn should join the Green Party

US Green Party's Jill Stein says Jeremy Corbyn should join British Greens

Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu says Israel ‘will stand alone’ if it has to after US threat over arms

HMP Wandsworth in London

Scandal-hit Wandsworth prison should be put into emergency measures amid security concerns, watchdog warns

