Exclusive

It’s put me off, it’s put my wife off: Poppy seller tells of theft as volunteers stop collecting over safety fears

10 November 2023, 10:42 | Updated: 10 November 2023, 12:11

John O'Rourke has told LBC of his theft ordeal.
John O'Rourke has told LBC of his theft ordeal. Picture: Global/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott and Henry Riley

A poppy seller has told LBC of how he had his phone stolen while poppy selling, as he warned things are ‘a lot more dangerous’ for volunteers this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

John O’Rourke, 76, Chairman of the Royal British Legion for Thamesmead and Abbey Wood was volunteering on the first day of the poppy appeal when the incident occurred.

He took over the poppy stand at Abbey Wood on October 26 at around 10am before his wife arrived just over an hour later.

Mr O’Rourke left his wife to supervise the stall while he went to the toilet when the thief struck.

“She was distracted by an individual who pulled my bag underneath the railing," he told LBC.

"Then he dropped a box of Ferrero Rocher chocolates on the floor, distracted her and as she’s turned around, he’s come through the barrier, grabbed my phone off the table and was gone.

“The bag was thrown outside and was found by a member of staff and handed into the station. The station manager caught him doing everything on CCTV.”

Mr O’Rourke, who previously served in the military, also revealed a similar incident occurred on Thursday when a woman tried to steal a collection box.

Read more: Fury as shopper filmed berating poppy seller in Northern Ireland saying they are ‘badges for murderers’

Read more: 'Not enough evidence to investigate', police say, after army veteran poppy seller ‘punched’ at Palestine protest

Poppy seller says 2023 is worst year for his trade

One of the volunteers managed to successfully fight off the woman before she disappeared, he added.

Asked whether the number of such instances has been worse this year than those previous, he said: “It is, there’s a lot lot more of people that are willing to confront you and attack you.

“It’s a lot more dangerous than it was before. This year in particular I’ve noticed they hang around outside the door and wait and watch their opportunities.”

He added that the incident, paired with health issues, has put him and his wife off from selling poppies in future years.

Mr O’Rourke urged people to continue to donate and buy poppies in the lead up to the weekend despite the reported incidents.

It comes as pro-Palestine activists have staged sit-ins in train stations across the UK.
It comes as pro-Palestine activists have staged sit-ins in train stations across the UK. Picture: Alamy

It comes as a number of poppy sellers have stepped down from volunteering amid growing concerns for their safety after clashes with activists.

Many have either stopped volunteering entirely or have been forced to wear bodycams after run-ins with activists at pro-Palestine protests, according to reports.

Last week another poppy seller, Jim Henderson, said he was punched as he left Edinburgh Waverley station over the weekend as pro-Palestine protesters staged a huge sit-in.

Protesters are set to march again on Armistice Day despite being urged to cease action for the remembrance service.

Police chief Sir Mark Rowley, however, said that he will not formally ask the Home Secretary to ban the protest - despite facing mounting political pressure to do so.

Sir Mark Rowley said the Met could not legally enforce a ban on Saturday’s protest: “The laws created by Parliament are clear. There is no absolute power to ban protest, therefore there will be a protest this weekend.

“The law provides no mechanism to ban a static gathering of people. It contains legislation which allows us to impose conditions to reduce disruption and the risk of violence, and in the most extreme cases when no other tactics can work, for marches or moving protests to be banned.”

The demonstrators will not go past the Cenotaph in Whitehall and the march will take place after the two-minute silence at 11am.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stars of David on house in Paris

France blames Russia over bot campaign linked to antisemitic graffiti

Rochdale Cenotaph graffitied with ‘Free Palestine’ ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Two teenagers charged after Rochdale Cenotaph daubed with 'Free Palestine' ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Chris Whitty has revealed some tip for a healthier, longer life

'Old fashioned' ways are best to stay young: Chris Whitty reveals best ways to live longer

Dead Palestinians wrapped in shrouds

‘Far too many’ Palestinians have died during Israel operations in Gaza – Blinken

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has distanced himself from the Home Secretary's comments

Suella Braverman breaks cover as Chancellor distances himself after comments accusing police of protest bias

Antony Blinken with other officials

China and Gaza conflict on agenda as Blinken meets Indian defence chiefs

Viktor Orban

Orban: Hungary will not support negotiations with Ukraine to join EU

Russia Putin

Putin makes trip to Russian military HQ close to border with Ukraine

Personal trainer Robert Dyer went missing after going for a hike

Missing London father Robert Dyer found dead in Jamaica after getting lost on jungle hike

Israeli security forces also carried out a raid, blowing up two homes said to belong to members of Hamas.

Dozens of Hamas members rounded up by Israeli security forces in West Bank village raids

Veteran Early Meyer

Veteran, 96, continues quest for medal over wound suffered in Korean War

A guard at a Chinese boarding school

Sending Tibetan children to boarding schools is not forced assimilation – China

Prince Harry has been given the legal green light to sue the Daily Mail's publisher

Prince Harry gets legal green light to sue Daily Mail publisher

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has distanced himself from the Home Secretary's comments

‘Not words I would have used’: Chancellor distances himself after Home Secretary accused police of protest bias

Boy wounded in airstrike

Israeli forces strike near hospitals as troops push further into Gaza

Eye transplant man Aaron James

Surgeons perform world’s first eye transplant on man who suffered electric shock

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kenneth Darlington handcuffed to a bar at a police station in Panamá moments after he gunned down two teachers at a protest

Handcuffed to a pipe: Retired lawyer, 77, behind bars after shooting dead two eco-protesters blocking a road
The education minister has said he respects the police's operational independence.

‘I’ve always respected the operational independence of the police’, education minister says amid Braverman ‘bias’ row
Miguel Solorio

Man jailed for 1998 drive-by shooting is exonerated and set for release

Olaf Scholz and candle holder

Germany commemorates Kristallnacht amid fears of rising antisemitism

The monkey, with glowing fingertips, could help shed light on how stem cells work in the creation of life

'Chimaera' monkey with glowing fingertips and eyes created by Chinese scientists

Booths are going back to staff on checkouts

'Waitrose of the North' Booths axes self-service tills and returns to fully-staffed checkouts
Wrecked buildings in Gaza

Thousands queue to leave Gaza City as Israel agrees to daily pause in offensive

The UK economy stagnated in the third quarter.

UK economy stagnates between July and September - but avoids recession this year

Johnny Ruffo has died aged 35 after a long battle with brain cancer.

‘A beautiful soul with so much more to give’: Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo dies aged 35 after brain cancer battle
The Met have drafted in more than 1,000 officers for the day.

Police to form Armistice Day ‘ring of steel’ as Met drafts in more than 1,000 officers to curb remembrance disruption

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks
This is not the first time Harry and Meghan have been parodied in a cartoon.

'What the deuce?': Meghan and Harry brand Family Guy parody as a 'totally unfair outrageous slur'
Prince William has vowed to "bring real change"

Prince William vows to go a 'step further' than his family and 'bring real change'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller
James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches
Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit