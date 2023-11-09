Fury as shopper filmed berating poppy seller in Northern Ireland saying they are ‘badges for murderers’

The pensioner was confronted while selling poppies in Tesco. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A Tesco shopper has sparked fury after being filmed hitting out at a poppy seller for selling ‘badges for murderers’

The pensioner was selling poppies at a branch of the supermarket in Lurgan, near Belfast, when she was confronted by the angry customer.

In the video, the woman can be seen shouting: “This is not acceptable! This is not acceptable to the Catholic community in this town.

“The British Army and the RUC murdered a lot of innocent people, and you’re selling for them?”

“Would I be able to sell… IRA badges?

Furious Tesco shopper calls security on poppy seller in Northern Ireland

“This is not only for poppies for the last World War - this is for murderers of innocent people!”

The woman calls security - despite angry comments from other shoppers.

I’ve just watched the video of a lovely lady who was running the Poppy Appeal stall in Tesco’s in Lurgan being abused for 5 minutes by a rude and bigoted person. Absolutely horrendous that this volunteer was treated in this way. Credit to those who intervened. @britishlegion — Jon Burrows 🇺🇦 (@JonBurrowsNI) November 8, 2023

She eventually leaves the shop shouting “Murderers, Murderers, Murderers.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said the woman’s behaviour was ‘intimidating’ to the poppy seller.

He wrote: "[The badges are] Sold every year to raise funds for the poppy appeal and RBL. If you can’t see how intimidating it was for this lady then maybe you are part of the issue I raise in my original tweet."

Northern Ireland Assembly member Jonathan Buckley said: “Last night I reached out to the lady selling Poppies, and I commended her for being so dignified and for her courage in continuing to sell Poppies in the face of such vile bigotry.

“Sadly this year more than ever, those raising vital funds for the Poppy Appeal have been met with disrespect and hostility.

“Poppy sellers take time every year to graciously honour the dead and raise crucial funds for veterans, service personnel and their families.”

Jon Burrows, a retired PSNI officer, posted online: “I’ve just watched the video of a lovely lady who was running the Poppy Appeal stall in Tesco’s in Lurgan being abused for 5 minutes by a rude and bigoted person. Absolutely horrendous that this volunteer was treated in this way. Credit to those who intervened.”

The PSNI said in a statement : “Police in Lurgan received a report of a verbal altercation at commercial premises in the Carnegie Street area on Tuesday 7th November.

“Officers attended and spoke to a number of individuals about the matter, however, no statement of complaint was made and no further action was taken.

“Police remained in the area and continued to monitor the situation.”