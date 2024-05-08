King Charles beams as he hosts first garden party of the year - with Prince Harry at St Paul's for Invictus service

Charles and Harry are not going to meet. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

King Charles has appeared at the first garden party of the year at Buckingham Palace, with Prince Harry only two miles away at St Paul's Cathedral, although the two are not expected to meet.

Charles beamed as he entered the palace garden with the Queen and greeted guests, wearing a grey suit and light blue waistcoat.

He then took off his black top hat in respect for the national anthem. The crowd gathered in the garden cheered loudly as the hymn ended, and Charles waved his hat in celebratory mood.

The King was also joined by the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Meanwhile Harry was in St Paul's Cathedral for a church service to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Harry joined a congregation of around a thousand inside the London landmark where he was due to give a Bible reading.

Among the guests were Diana, Princess of Wales's siblings Lady Jane Fellowes and Earl Spencer, and former Army officer Mark Dyer, who acted as the duke's mentor.

The duke was warmly greeted by the Dean of St Paul's, the Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett, before being escorted to his seat.

Crowds had gathered around crash barriers to see Harry arrive.

It was revealed earlier this week that the King was too busy to see his son during his return to the UK.

There was speculation that Harry may meet with the King during his short trip back home his father the King, but Charles' "full programme" means the get-together would not happen.

The pair last met soon after the King announced his cancer diagnosis in February, with Harry rushing from the US to see his father.

A spokesperson for Harry said: "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme.

"The duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."