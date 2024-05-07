Prince Harry arrives back in Britain for Invictus Games event but won't meet King Charles or Prince William

7 May 2024

Prince Harry will not meet Charles due to King's 'full programme' as Duke arrives in UK for Invictus Games ceremony
Prince Harry will not meet Charles due to King's 'full programme' as Duke arrives in UK for Invictus Games ceremony. Picture: Getty

By Christian Oliver

Prince Harry will not meet with his father King Charles or brother Prince William during his UK visit after the Duke touched down this afternoon.





The Duke of Sussex arrived from the US on Tuesday without his wife Meghan and their two children ahead of the Invictus Games celebrations in London.

The other Royals are expected to snub the event which marks the 10th anniversary of the games.

Harry - fifth in line to the throne - has not been in the country since February when he met with his father King Charles for a short visit following his cancer diagnosis.

But the two are not expected to meet during the Duke's most recent visit due to the King's “full programme”.

Then-Prince Charles and Prince Harry at the Natural History Museum, London, April 4, 2019
Then-Prince Charles and Prince Harry at the Natural History Museum, London, April 4, 2019. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Prince Harry told Talk TV's Sarah Hewson: “The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Harry is also not expected to meet his brother William who is scheduled to be away from London on Thursday and Friday.

This is also the first time Harry has been in the country since his sister-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, publically announced her cancer battle.

The Duke is in the country as part of celebrations marking the anniversary of the Invictus Games - a competition he founded in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women and veterans.

Harry is due to deliver a speech at St Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday as part of a thanksgiving ceremony.

Chris Ship, ITV's royal editor, reported Harry's arrival this afternoon, as he revealed Harry would be attending an event associated with Invictus later today.

Harry's wife Meghan Markle, 42, is understood to have remained at home with the couple's two children Archie and Lilibet.

The service is scheduled two days after Harry's son Archie celebrates his fifth birthday.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Alamy

Actor Damian Lewis is set to recite the Invictus poem during the service tomorrow.

Representatives from Invictus Games participating nations, including members of the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veteran community, will also be in attendance.

Following the ceremony, Harry and Meghan are scheduled to head to Nigeria after being invited by the west African country's chief of defence staff, who met Harry in Germany last September at Invictus Games Dusseldorf.

Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from royal duties.

It comes amid a tumultuous time for the Royals as both King Charles and Princess Kate continue treatment for cancer.

