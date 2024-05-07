King Charles feeling 'very good' as he returns to public duties after cancer diagnosis, says Penny Mordaunt

King Charles is "very good" after returning to public duties. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

King Charles is feeling 'very good' as he returns to public duties after being diagnosed with cancer, Penny Mordaunt has said.

Ms Mordaunt spoke of her meetings with the King as part of her role as Lord President of the Privy Council to mark the first anniversary of his coronation on Monday.

She said he "cares a great deal" and always shows interest in how certain issues are being dealt with in Parliament.

Ms Mordaunt was responsible for bearing the Sword of State and presented the Jewelled Sword of Offering to Charles on the historic day.

When asked about how he is getting on after his return to duties, Ms Mordaunt said: "He’s very good. And I know that he would have been so pleased to get back to public duties. He would have missed it tremendously."

King Charles visited a cancer treatment centre as he returned to public duties for the first time since his diagnosis.

Gun salutes rang out across Britain on Monday to mark the anniversary.

At noon in London, 41 volleys were fired from Green Park by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, accompanied by the Band of the Irish Guards.

One hour later at 1pm, and three miles away, the Honourable Artillery Company fired a 62-gun salute from Tower Wharf, next to Tower Bridge, with an extra 21 for the City of London.

Salutes were also fired at Cardiff Castle, Edinburgh Castle and Hillsborough Castle.

The royal family also released a video montage featuring unseen clips from the historic day on Twitter to celebrate.

The King attended three events last week, as he resumed royal engagements with the public.

He sat down with patients during a visit to the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, where he appeared in good spirits.

Charles has been named as the new patron of Cancer Research UK, taking over the patronage from his mother the late Queen.

Previously announcing his return to duties, Buckingham Palace said the King’s “treatment programme will continue” as he has not yet been given the all-clear but that his medical team are "very encouraged" by the progress he has made.

"Doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties," the statement read.

"Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery."