King Charles marks first Coronation anniversary with montage of 'unseen' clips to celebrate historic day

A video footage of the King's Coronation has been released by the royal family. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

King Charles has commemorated his first Coronation anniversary by sharing "unseen clips" to celebrate the momentous day.

The Royal Family has marked the first anniversary with a video of the last's years ceremony, which features footage from the day.

An official Twitter post said: "Today marks the first anniversary of The King and Queen’s Coronation in Westminster Abbey.

"As well as the service itself, the Coronation Weekend saw a carriage procession through central London, a fly-past, a Royal Salute by 4,000 troops in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, a Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle and a UK-wide volunteering initiative."

The couple then asked Brits to share their favourite memories from the weekend.

👑 Today marks the first anniversary of The King and Queen’s Coronation in @wabbey.



As well as the service itself, the Coronation Weekend saw a carriage procession through central London, a fly-past, a Royal Salute by 4,000 troops in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, a… pic.twitter.com/2LbB0gLvvg — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2024

One clip showed King Charles looking out at the crowds of royal superfans, and another shows a cockpit video selfie during the RAF fly-past.

There is footage of the ceremony itself as well as the royal pageantry, and the coronation concert.

On Sunday, Charles seemed to be on good form when chatting with a vicar after a Sunday service in Gloucestershire. The King wore a grey suit and navy tie with red stripes.

It comes after he returned to public duties last week for the first time since he was diagnosed with cancer, making a public visit to a cancer hospital.

Alongside Queen Camilla, 76, he visited the Macmillan Cancer Centre at the University College Hospital in London.

Charles met with staff members who were supporting ill patients and also went to the Royal Windsor Horse Show. He was photographed hugging his niece Zara Tindall.