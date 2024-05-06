Ali Miraj 10am - 1pm
Breaking News
Gun salutes ring out to mark first anniversary of King Charles' Coronation
6 May 2024, 12:08 | Updated: 6 May 2024, 12:16
Gun salutes have rung out across Britain to mark the first anniversary of King Charles' Coronation.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The gun salutes were fired in all four home nations to mark the occasion.
It comes after the King and Queen released a video montage featuring unseen clips from the historic day on Twitter.
One clip showed King Charles looking out at the crowds of royal superfans, and another shows a cockpit video selfie during the RAF fly-past.
There is footage of the ceremony itself as well as the royal pageantry, and the coronation concert.
This story is being updated