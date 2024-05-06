May bank holiday washout: Brits face 12 hours of torrential rain - but temperatures set to soar to 19C

Brits are set to face 12 hours of rain. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Emma Soteriou

Brits are facing a bank holiday washout as 12 hours of torrential rain is set to hit, despite temperatures soaring to 19C.

The Met Office has forecast "rather unsettled conditions" across most of the UK for the weekend, with heavy showers expected on and off for 12 hours.

Despite the downpours, highs of 19C are still expected in the northeast, with the south set to reach 18C.

The Met Office said in a social media update: "A cloudy start for Bank Holiday Monday across southeast England with rain, heavy at times.

"Also grey in the north with patchy outbreaks of rain. Low cloud, mist and fog clearing elsewhere with some sunny breaks and heavy showers developing."

It comes as a mini heatwave is set to hit within days, with temperatures soaring even higher to 25C.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: "Overall, it will be a mix of sunny spells and showers across the country. Anywhere could catch some rain so people should be prepared for that.

"For people looking to get away, there will be some sunshine and warm spells. And if you manage to avoid showers, then it will be nice in the sun."

The long-range forecast for between May 10 and 19 predicts "a good deal of fine and dry weather" on the way.

"Northwestern parts of the UK are likely to be the exception to this, with more in the way of cloud and rain at times here," the Met Office says.

"The high is likely to maintain its influence into the weekend before starting to weaken during the following week.

"So a continuation of largely fine weather seems likely for most through the first few days, before a return of less settled conditions during the week.

"Temperatures are expected to be slightly above normal for early May, with some very warm days possible."

The Environment Agency has issued 41 flood alerts, despite no weather warnings being announced.

There have also been warnings from the RAC as millions of motorists are set to return home from their long weekends.

Drivers were told to avoid travelling between 10am and 3pm because motorways will be at their busiest.