Exact date Brits in for '26C heatwave later this month' as temperatures soar

Sunshine for many later this month. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Brits could be in for a scorching heatwave later this month, a leading weather forecaster has predicted.

Temperatures have been steadily rising throughout the week, hovering just below 20C in some parts of the country.

This warmer weather is expected to continue over the next few weeks and it could even peak at 26C later in the month.

While there is "no indication" of a heatwave before the middle of May, it could come shortly after, perhaps around May 20.

UK heatwave could be on the way. Picture: Alamy

Jim Dale, Senior Meteorological Consultant at British Weather Services, told the Daily Star: "For now, we're locked into - generally speaking - lower pressure than we'd want.

"So therefore across this Bank Holiday weekend and just beyond it, we are at the mercy of further showers, further thunderstorms."

However, Mr Dale does think Brits could see a heatwave in the second half of May.

He went on: "As for heatwave weather, anything in the 27C, 28C category, at the moment I haven't got it this side of the mid-month period.

"It becomes more and more likely in the second half of the month, for common sense reasons.

"If we get a dry spell there's every chance of getting to 25C, 26C quite easily. But for that we need a southerly flow, we need something coming up from Spain way or Algeria way."