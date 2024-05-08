Prince Harry snubbed by King Charles for second time as he makes Prince William Colonel in Chief of his old regiment

8 May 2024, 06:11 | Updated: 8 May 2024, 06:55

Prince Harry has been snubbed by the royal family twice in hours
Prince Harry has been snubbed by the royal family twice in hours. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry has been snubbed by King Charles for the second time in just hours after it was confirmed that Prince William would be made Colonel in Chief of his old regiment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The King and William will attend a joint engagement next week, where the prince will be made the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, Buckingham Palace announced.

Before Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020, it was believed he would take on the role after he toured Afghanistan with the regiment until 2014.

The passing on of the position, which Charles has held for 31 years, will take place in front of an Apache - the same type of helicopter Harry flew in.

The move was announced just two hours after it was revealed that the King was too busy to see his son during his return to the UK.

Read more: Prince Harry arrives back in Britain for Invictus Games event but won't meet King Charles or Prince William

Read more: Were William and Harry hacked by China? Royals feared to be among victims after ‘China’ steals bank details from MoD

Harry during his UK visit
Harry during his UK visit. Picture: Alamy

A source told The Sun: “Timing is everything.”

Prince Harry flew back to mark the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games with a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral.

During the service, Harry will give a reading and actor Damian Lewis will recite the Invictus poem.

There was speculation that Harry may meet with the King during his short trip back home his father the King, but Charles' "full programme" means the get-together would not happen.

The pair last met soon after the King announced his cancer diagnosis in February, with Harry rushing from the US to see his father.

A spokesperson for Harry said: "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme.

"The duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rescuers work at a damaged building after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv region, Ukraine

Russia launches wide attack on Ukrainian energy facilties

Pubs have been told they can stay open later

Pubs can extend opening times in England or Scotland make it to semi-finals of Euros

Rebecca Joynes, is appearing at Manchester Crown Court where she is charged with having sex with a 15-year-old boy

Teacher, 30, got pregnant by teenage pupil while awaiting trial for 'grooming' another schoolboy

Members of British Columbia’s Sikh community gather in front of the courthouse in Surrey, British Columbia

Three men charged with killing Sikh activist in Canada appear in court

Banned Premier League star Sandro Tonali was spotted ‘grafting’ in a hi-vis jacket

Banned Premier League star spotted ‘grafting’ in hi-vis jacket in ‘random side quest’

Michelle Ellis, 45, from Plymouth was bitted by her pet dog twice - on her right wrist and forearm - in January 2021

Mother who had fingers amputated after dog bite sues paramedics for advising she 'stay at home and take paracetamol'

Sophie Hinchliffe shared her pain over the death of her father.

Mrs Hinch shares 'deep unimaginable pain' after father dies suddenly in his sleep

The UK government is 'deeply concerned' about the assault on the Rafha crossing in Gaza and wants to see a 'credible military plan' from Israel.

UK government 'deeply concerned and need to see credible military plans' after Israeli offensive on Rafah crossing

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on buildings near the separating wall between Egypt and Rafah, southern Gaza Strip

Israel reopens key crossing for aid to enter Gaza after rocket attack

Passengers have resorted to sleeping on the airport floor

Sleepless in Stansted: Travellers stranded after nationwide e-gate outage causes 'utter chaos' at UK airports

Putin is capable of launching a mini-invasion, says Polish spy boss

Putin is ready to launch invasion of Nato nations to test West, warns Polish spy boss

Disney Results

Disney streaming turns a profit in first financial report since Iger challenge

Israel Palestinians

US paused bomb shipment to Israel over Rafah invasion concerns, official says

North Korea Obit Propaganda Chief

North Korean official whose propaganda helped build the Kim dynasty dies aged 94

Mexico Dead Surfers

Mother of Australian surfers killed in Mexico gives moving tribute to sons

Ofcom has published its draft children's safety codes of practice.

Children must show ID to use social media under new rules to protect kids from harmful content

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ian Gelder has died aged 74.

'My heart is broken into a million pieces’: Game of Thrones star dies aged 74 as devastated husband pays tribute
Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump (Markus Schreiber AP/Cillian Sherlock/PA)

Stormy Daniels describes first meeting Trump during hush money trial

Maryland Bridge Collapse

Body of last missing worker recovered from Baltimore bridge collapse site

Trump Hush Money

Judge in Trump’s classified documents case cancels May trial date

Border Force has reported outages at airports across the UK.

Britain's five-hour flightmare: Passport e-gates back online after mass outage left thousands stranded
South Africa Building Collapse

Rescuers bring survivors from the rubble after building collapse in South Africa

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Israeli forces take control of Gaza side of Rafah crossing with Egypt

Rachel Reeves tells LBC she will not be joining the Garrick Club

Rachel Reeves says she 'won’t be queuing up to join' the Garrick Club after it ends its men-only rule
The Garrick Club has a long list of prestigious members

Garrick club votes to let women join for first time in 193-year history

Susan Bruckner has died aged 72.

‘She was magic’: Grease star Susan Buckner dies aged 72 as family pays emotional tribute

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla surprises children at a London primary school

Queen Camilla surprises children at London primary school as she visits to open Coronation library
Prince Harry will not meet Charles due to King's 'full programme' as Duke arrives in UK for Invictus Games ceremony

Prince Harry arrives back in Britain for Invictus Games event but won't meet King Charles or Prince William
King Charles is "very good" after returning to public duties

King Charles feeling 'very good' as he returns to public duties after cancer diagnosis, says Penny Mordaunt

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit