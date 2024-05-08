Prince Harry snubbed by King Charles for second time as he makes Prince William Colonel in Chief of his old regiment

Prince Harry has been snubbed by the royal family twice in hours. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry has been snubbed by King Charles for the second time in just hours after it was confirmed that Prince William would be made Colonel in Chief of his old regiment.

The King and William will attend a joint engagement next week, where the prince will be made the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, Buckingham Palace announced.

Before Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020, it was believed he would take on the role after he toured Afghanistan with the regiment until 2014.

The passing on of the position, which Charles has held for 31 years, will take place in front of an Apache - the same type of helicopter Harry flew in.

The move was announced just two hours after it was revealed that the King was too busy to see his son during his return to the UK.

Harry during his UK visit. Picture: Alamy

A source told The Sun: “Timing is everything.”

Prince Harry flew back to mark the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games with a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral.

During the service, Harry will give a reading and actor Damian Lewis will recite the Invictus poem.

There was speculation that Harry may meet with the King during his short trip back home his father the King, but Charles' "full programme" means the get-together would not happen.

The pair last met soon after the King announced his cancer diagnosis in February, with Harry rushing from the US to see his father.

A spokesperson for Harry said: "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme.

"The duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."