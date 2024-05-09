Woman stabbed to death in broad daylight on busy north London street, as police launch murder investigation

9 May 2024, 13:39 | Updated: 9 May 2024, 15:13

Police at the scene in north London
Police at the scene in north London. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

A woman has been stabbed to death in broad daylight on a busy north London street, with police launching a murder investigation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The woman was attacked on Burnt Oak Broadway in Colindale shortly before midday.

Images from the scene show her lying on the ground being treated by paramedics - but she died at the scene.

Officers also said they had not made any arrests yet.

The road was closed in both directions, and an air ambulance landed.

Police said they had no further details about the woman who had been stabbed, adding that they were trying to work out her identity and contact her next of kin.

A local resident said there had been multiple stabbings in recent years near Burnt Oak station, a short walk from where this attack happened.

"But you wouldn't expect to have something like this in broad daylight," she told LBC.

Read more: Pictured: Boy, 14, stabbed to death as he walked to school in sword attack in Hainault

Read more: Teenager charged with three counts of attempted murder after two teachers and pupil stabbed at school in Wales

Superintendent Tony Bellis, from the North West Command Unit, responsible for policing in Edgware, said: "I understand the shock and concern this very sad incident will cause.

"I want to reassure people it will be investigated by a specialist team of experienced homicide detectives, and we will support them in their work to identify and arrest whoever is responsible.

"Local residents will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days, I would ask the community is patient while officers carry out this vital work. If you have any concerns, please speak to an officer or your local policing team.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 11:49am today (May 9) to reports of a stabbing on Burnt Oak Broadway. Edgware, HA8.

"We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of our tactical response unit. We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance.

"Our first paramedic was on the scene in two minutes.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Anyone with information that could assist police with this investigation is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD3105/9May.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

