Teenager charged with three counts of attempted murder after two teachers and pupil stabbed at school in Wales

A girl has been charged following the stabbing. Picture: Alamy/Video screengrab

By Emma Soteriou

A 13-year-old girl has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at a school in Wales.

Amman Valley School went into lockdown just after 11.20am on Wednesday after the stabbing at the end of morning break.

Two teachers - Liz Hopkin and Fiona Elias - and a pupil were hurt in the incident but have now been released from hospital.

The suspect was disarmed by fellow teacher Darrel Campbell, who held her in an arm lock until police arrived.

One of the teachers was stabbed in the neck and was airlifted off the school grounds, with an onlooker close to the case saying she was "lucky to be alive".

On Wednesday evening, police also received calls reporting concerns over messages being shared on social media, which had references to the incident at the school.

Officers carried out a warrant at the home of the person believed to be responsible for the content and a 15-year-old boy was arrested.

He remains in police custody while an investigation is carried out.

Superintendent Ross Evans said: “While this investigation is being run separately to our enquiries into events at the school, our officers are seeking to establish if there was a connection between the alleged offences.

“Again, I would urge people not to speculate, not to share any images or videos relating to either investigation, and to allow us to carry out our enquiries fully.

“If you, or your children, are distressed by these events, please seek support from an appropriate agency.

“Finally, I would once again like to thank our colleagues at the Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance Service for their swift response to this incident, as well as the NHS staff who treated those who were injured, the charitable organisations who are supporting those affected by this incident, and the vigilant members of the public who reported their concerns to us.”