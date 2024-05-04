Exclusive

Sadiq Khan thanks Londoners and tells LBC listeners to expect a 'transformed city' under Labour government

Sadiq Khan's message to Londoners and LBC listeners

By Chay Quinn

Sadiq Khan has thanked Londoners and told them to expect a 'transformed' city if his landslide victory is followed up with a Labour win at the general election.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Mayor, who secured a third term in office on Saturday, spoke to LBC after he increased his margin of victory against Tory challenger Susan Hall.

Mr Khan said: "The two words I want to say to LBC listeners and to Londoners is thank you.

Read More: Sadiq Khan secures historic third term as Mayor of London after beating out Tory candidate Susan Hall

"Thank you for giving me the privilege of being the Mayor of the greatest city in the world. Thank you for allowing me to have the privilege of carrying on for another four years.

"I promise I am going to carry on working with you to build a greener, fairer, safer London."

The Mayor, who secured a third term in office on Saturday, spoke to LBC after he increased his margin of victory against Tory challenger Susan Hall. Picture: Alamy

Of the results, Mr Khan said: "I think the results show two things: one is a recognition of our record of delivery over the last eight years.

"Whether it is free school meals, cleaner air or record numbers council homes - swimming against the tide of a Tory government.

"But also I think London and the rest of the country is excited about a change in government later on this year.

"I'm looking forward to working with a Labour government led hopefully by Keir Starmer if we win the general election - and I think Londoners will see a transformed city with a Labour mayor working with a Labour government."

Mr Khan won with 43.7% of the vote, while Ms Hall Conservative rival took 32.6%.

Turnout was 40.5%, which is slightly down compared with 2021.

In total, Mr Khan amassed 1,088,225 votes, compared to Ms Hall's 811,518.It means Mr Khan has become the first person to serve a third term as London Mayor.