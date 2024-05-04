Exclusive

Sadiq Khan thanks Londoners and tells LBC listeners to expect a 'transformed city' under Labour government

4 May 2024, 19:48

Sadiq Khan's message to Londoners and LBC listeners

By Chay Quinn

Sadiq Khan has thanked Londoners and told them to expect a 'transformed' city if his landslide victory is followed up with a Labour win at the general election.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Mayor, who secured a third term in office on Saturday, spoke to LBC after he increased his margin of victory against Tory challenger Susan Hall.

Mr Khan said: "The two words I want to say to LBC listeners and to Londoners is thank you.

Read More: Sadiq Khan secures historic third term as Mayor of London after beating out Tory candidate Susan Hall

"Thank you for giving me the privilege of being the Mayor of the greatest city in the world. Thank you for allowing me to have the privilege of carrying on for another four years.

"I promise I am going to carry on working with you to build a greener, fairer, safer London."

Sadiq Khan makes a speech as he is re-elected for a record third time as Mayor of London
The Mayor, who secured a third term in office on Saturday, spoke to LBC after he increased his margin of victory against Tory challenger Susan Hall. Picture: Alamy

Of the results, Mr Khan said: "I think the results show two things: one is a recognition of our record of delivery over the last eight years.

"Whether it is free school meals, cleaner air or record numbers council homes - swimming against the tide of a Tory government.

"But also I think London and the rest of the country is excited about a change in government later on this year.

"I'm looking forward to working with a Labour government led hopefully by Keir Starmer if we win the general election - and I think Londoners will see a transformed city with a Labour mayor working with a Labour government."

Mr Khan won with 43.7% of the vote, while Ms Hall Conservative rival took 32.6%.

Turnout was 40.5%, which is slightly down compared with 2021.

In total, Mr Khan amassed 1,088,225 votes, compared to Ms Hall's 811,518.It means Mr Khan has become the first person to serve a third term as London Mayor.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Labour's Richard Parker has defeated Conservative Andy Street to win the West Midlands mayoralty in a major shock.

Labour defeats Andy Street to take West Midlands mayoralty after Sadiq Khan waltzed to win in London

Tanzania Flooding

Cyclone Hidaya weakens as it moves toward Tanzania’s coastline

Exclusive
Labour MP Jess Phillips has told LBC she's "absolutely fine" with a tweet she posted calling Conservatives "thick" - amid a row about politicians' language.

Jess Phillips tells LBC she stands by calling Tories 'thick' amid row over politicians language

Plane takes off at dusk

Snakes on a plane – almost – as reptiles found hidden in passenger’s trousers

Ukrainian leader

Russia puts Ukrainian President Zelensky on wanted list

Holy Fire ceremony

Orthodox worshippers greet ancient ceremony of the Holy Fire in Jerusalem

Heavy rains

Houston braces for more flooding in wake of storms

Dr Ghassan Abu Sitta

UK doctor denied entry to France for senate meeting on Gaza

Andy Burnham has called for 'profound change' after being elected for a third term as Greater Manchester Mayor.

'Britain needs profound change': Burnham calls for new government as he wins third term as Manchester mayor

Sadiq Khan has secured a historic third term

Sadiq Khan secures historic third term as Mayor of London after beating out Tory candidate Susan Hall

Daniel Anjorin, 14, died on Tuesday as he walked to school in the suburban area of Hainault.

‘We are devastated’: Family of Daniel Anjorin who was killed in Hainault sword attack release heartbreaking tribute

Palestinians stand in the ruins of a home after an overnight Israeli strike that killed at least two adults and five boys and girls under the age of 16 in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip

Hamas in Cairo as Egyptian media report progress in ceasefire talks

Israel-Hamas conflict

Students protesting against Gaza war disrupt Cambridge open days

Youngsters wade through a flooded street caused by heavy rain in Peshawar, Pakistan

Pakistan records its wettest April since 1961 with above average rainfall

Starmer is confident Khan will win

Keir Starmer confident Sadiq Khan can secure historic third term as Mayor of London after fears of Susan Hall upset

This drone footage obtained by The Associated Press shows the village of Ocheretyne, a target for Russian forces in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine

Drone footage shows damage in Ukraine village as residents flee Russian advance

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescue workers at the site of a collapsed section of a highway on the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou, southern China’s Guangdong Province

Chinese truck driver praised for helping reduce casualties after road collapse

22 XL Bully dogs were seized from the Sheffield allotment

Police seize 22 XL Bully dogs from illegal breeding farm in Sheffield in huge raid

Julia Wendell has repeatedly claimed she is Madeleine McCann, despite a DNA test revealing otherwise

‘I'm not crazy’: Madeleine McCann ‘faker’ doubles down on claim she's missing toddler as she travels to meet Kate and Gerry
Keir Starmer has hailed 'signifcant victories' in local elections across the country

Starmer admits Labour ‘didn’t win all the seats we wanted’ but vows to ‘fight to win back votes’ as Muslim support falls
Boris Johnson was initially turned away from his polling place after forgetting to bring a valid ID - despite the rule being introduced by him when he was Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson thanks villagers who turned him away from polling station after forgetting to bring his ID
The Duke of Sussex with his father King Charles

Prince Harry and King Charles ‘to meet during Duke of Sussex’ trip to UK next week’ - but ‘won’t meet William’
Sadiq Khan and Susan Hall have gone head-to-head in the London mayor election

When will the London mayoral election result be announced? Everything you need to know

Julia Wendell has repeatedly claimed she is Madeleine McCann, despite a DNA test revealing otherwise

Madeleine McCann 'faker' travels from Poland to attend vigil marking 17 years since toddler's disappearance
Actor Kevin Spacey has denied fresh claims of inappropriate behaviour

‘I will not be speechless’: Kevin Spacey hits out at new claims of inappropriate behaviour ahead of new documentary
Gaza has descended into a full-blown famine, a top UN official has said

Gaza descends into ‘full-blown famine’ amid Israeli restrictions on food deliveries to the region, UN official declares

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Welcome back! King Charles embraced by neice Zara on surprise visit days after his return to public duty

Welcome back! King Charles embraced by niece Zara on surprise visit days after his return to public duty
Princess Charlotte is nine today

Princess Charlotte beams in new photo taken by Kate released to mark her ninth birthday

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit