Teenage boy arrested over firearms incident hours after Wales school stabbing left two teachers and pupil injured

Police in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, after an arrest has been made and three people have been injured at the school. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A teenager has been arrested following 'threats involving a firearm' in a town where hours earlier two teachers and a student had been stabbed by a schoolgirl.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a warrant was executed at an address in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, south Wales, overnight and that officers had recovered a BB gun "following threats involving a firearm".

A police spokesman said: "An arrest has been made in the Ammanford area overnight, following threats involving a firearm.

"A warrant was executed at an address in the area, and police have recovered a BB gun.

"The teenage boy remains in police custody."

Police officers outside Amman Valley school, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire. Picture: Alamy

It comes hours after a schoolgirl was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the stabbing of two teachers and a pupil.

Heroic teacher Darrel Campbell - who is said to be the chairman of a local rugby club - reportedly restrained the teenage girl in an armlock as the school was sent the Welsh school into a "code red" lockdown while emergency services arrived.

The incident happened at the end of morning break at Amman Valley School, also known as Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, in Carmarthenshire on Wednesday.

Students and staff are said to have hidden in classrooms during the "code red" while one pupil reportedly vaulted the school fence to get to safety.

One teacher was stabbed in the neck and airlifted out of school grounds, according to reports. Another teacher was injured, and so was a pupil.

Leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, Darren Price, said: "I would like to take this opportunity to praise the teachers, staff and pupils at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman for the way they have responded to this shocking incident."

The girl remains in custody.