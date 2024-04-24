Exclusive

Nottingham attack victim's mother urges police to 'show respect' after officer's graphic post about killings revealed

24 April 2024, 05:32

Barnaby Webber's mother Emma has urged police to show respect
Barnaby Webber's mother Emma has urged police to show respect. Picture: Alamy/Handout/Police

By Kit Heren

The mother of one of the victims of the Nottingham triple-killing last June has urged police to show respect after officers shared a graphic message about the attacks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emma Webber, the mother of Nottingham University student Barnaby, who was stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane in a frenzied knife rampage alongside Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates, wrote an open letter to Nottinghamshire Police.

It has emerged that an officer who responded to the attack told others in a WhatsApp group that Barnaby and Grace had been "proper butchered", and said that their insides were exposed.

Ms Webber said the "callous, degrading and desensitised manner" of the comments has caused "more trauma than you can imagine".

She said in her letter: "When you say 'a couple of students have been properly butchered' did you stop to think about the absolute terror that they felt in the moment when they were ambushed and repeatedly stabbed by a man who had planned his attack and lay waiting in the shadows for them.

Read more: Police officer who viewed bodycam footage of Barnaby Webber dying in street after Nottingham attack sacked

Read more: Mother of Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber blasts police ‘mistruths’ after force is put in special measures

Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar died in the attacks
Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar died in the attacks. Picture: Alamy

"When you say 'innards out and everything' did you think about the agony they felt and the final thoughts that went through their minds as this vicious individual inflicted wounds so serious that they had no chance of surviving.

"Did you relate the excited urgency in your message of spreading 'big news' and preparing for a busy shift that countless lives had been destroyed forever."

She said she had the "utmost respect" for the emergency services, but added that anyone who "can witness the details of such a horror as happened in the early hours of the 14th June 2023; and refer to lost children as butchered animals; should seriously consider their position".

The officer who sent the message has received a warning from the force.

Emma Webber said she was sickened to see police shared details about her son's injuries
Emma Webber said she was sickened to see police shared details about her son's injuries. Picture: Alamy

Ms Webber added: "I pray you will read this and pause for a while. Dig a little deeper for compassion and care. Show the respect in the future that you did not afford Barney.

"My aim is not to cause undue shame, or to have anyone publicly vilified; there's no need to add yet more pain; I just hope that by reaching out to educate and explain, my voice might make a difference.

"If you feel able and wish to make contact know that you can and it will be kept fully private".

Ms Webber told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast earlier this year that graphic information about the injuries suffered by her son and the two other victims - including body camera footage - were shared in a police WhatsApp group.

"We were not told, they did not formally advise the families of these breaches of data, and/or of the misconduct period," she said.

Mother of Barnaby Webber will 'never forgive' Nottinghamshire Police for 'catastrophic failures'

"We found out about it through the media and that in itself is very wrong.

"We are horrified and sickened to know that police officers, or police personnel, would think it's appropriate to do anything like that.

Read more: Nottingham triple-killer Valdo Calocane to have sentence reviewed for being 'unduly lenient'

"I think the words we've used is 'abhorrent voyeurism' and I would ask the people who did look at that and share that to take a look at themselves, their own family…. how would they feel?

"The police have finally given us details yesterday, because we'd asked the chief constable [Kate Meynell], and we got a letter last night containing details because we've had lots of varying versions of it. It's just another failing by Nottinghamshire Police."

Grace was killed as she tried to save her friend Barnaby
Grace was killed as she tried to save her friend Barnaby. Picture: Handout

Deputy Chief Constable Steve Cooper said their words "were crude and distasteful".

Ms Webber told Nick: "We've had an apology for us not being informed in advance and then we had the detail of how seriously they take this, and officers are specially trained, and ya ya ya, and lessons will be learned.

"But that doesn't really help with the pain of knowing that people were viewing the bodycam footage of seeing my son in the street.

Read more: Nottingham triple-killing families 'sickened' by cops sharing gruesome details of attacks over WhatsApp

Calocane's sentence was condemned by the families
Calocane's sentence was condemned by the families. Picture: Police

"I will never forgive them for that. But there are other matters we have to address at the moment."

Barnaby was stabbed to death by Calocane, a paranoid schizophrenic, early on June 13 2023.

Grace, his friend, was killed as she bravely tried to intervene to save him.

Calocane then attacked and killed Mr Coates, 65, before taking his van to drive at pedestrians, seriously injuring them, before he was trapped and Tasered.

Calocane believed that voices in his head were real and had travelled to MI5 in London in the hope they would stop them.

He was given an indefinite hospital order for manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Senate has agreed a $95 funding bill for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

US agrees £76 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after months of delays

TikTok

US Senate passes legislation forcing TikTok’s parent company to sell or face ban

Congress Ukraine

US Senate passes aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan with big bipartisan vote

Rishi Sunak is set to unveil closer military links with Germany on Wednesday.

Rishi Sunak to announce closer military links between UK and Germany as he hails ‘new chapter’ in relations

Charlotte Church says she has had to downsize her mansion to a semi-detached house.

Welsh singer Charlotte Church admits ‘she’s no longer a millionaire’ as she swaps mansion for semi-detached home

Tesla Prices

Tesla’s first-quarter net income tumbles 55% as global sales fall

Election 2024 Biden Abortion

Biden blames Trump for Florida’s six-week abortion ban

Tupac Investigation Las Vegas

Ex-gang leader’s account of Tupac Shakur killing is fiction, defence says

King Charles awarded Kate with a new title.

King Charles honours Princess Kate with new title to thank her for taking on 'more responsibilities'

57th Cannes film Festival

Crew members injured in crash on Georgia set of Eddie Murphy film The Pickup

Two Premiere League players have been arrested, according to reports.

Two Premier League players arrested over rape allegation

Police clash with a group of 'far right' people in London for a St George's Day event

Six arrested after clashes between ‘far-right’ groups and riot police at St George’s Day march

Italy Abortion

Italy to allow anti-abortion groups access to women considering procedure

Five Dead Oklahoma

Oklahoma boy, 10, woke to find parents and three brothers shot dead, police say

Trump Hush Money

Publisher says he pledged to be Trump campaign’s ‘eyes and ears’ in 2016 race

Anne Hathaway has described the 'gross' experience she had during a film audition in her early career.

Anne Hathaway describes ‘gross’ audition where she had to kiss 10 men to ‘test for chemistry’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Biden Earth Day

US poised to send billion-dollar package of military aid to Ukraine

Sadiq Khan has been criticised over his "shocking" policing record

Sadiq Khan challenged over ‘shocking’ record on policing in London as Mayoral rivals say people ‘do not feel safe’
Susan Hall has dismissed Ed Miliband's claim that she would be an 'embarrassment' to Britain as the next London mayor.

Susan Hall dismisses as 'nonsense’ after Ed Miliband said she would be an ‘embarrassment’ as London Mayor
Obit William Strickland

William Strickland, civil rights activist and friend of Malcolm X, dies aged 87

Doctor Sexual Abuse

US government agrees £111 million settlement over Larry Nassar allegations

Israel Palestinians

Tent compound rises in southern Gaza as Israel prepares for Rafah offensive

The pair clashed over free school meals during an LBC Mayoral debate

'No such thing as a free lunch': Susan Hall and Sadiq Khan clash over free school meals at LBC Mayoral debate
The child was abducted outside Harrods

Girl, 9, 'snatched' from outside Harrods while shopping with parents as man, 56, arrested

Russia US Journalist

Moscow court rejects US journalist Evan Gershkovich’s appeal

Tom Gilbey completed the marathon under five hours

‘How I drank 26 glasses of wine and still finished the London Marathon in under five hours’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales has released a picture of Prince Louis to mark his 6th Birthday

"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!" Kate shares her adorable birthday snap of young Prince

Kate has not commented publicly on Louis' birthday

Kate stays silent for Prince Louis' sixth birthday, with no new photo published in break with tradition
Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit