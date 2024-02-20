Nottingham triple-killer Valdo Calocane to have sentence reviewed for being 'unduly lenient'

20 February 2024, 11:28 | Updated: 20 February 2024, 12:00

Calocane was sent to a secure hospital for manslaughter
Calocane was sent to a secure hospital for manslaughter. Picture: Police/Social media

By Kit Heren

Valdo Calocane, the Nottingham triple-killer, will have his sentence reviewed by the Court of Appeal over concerns it was unduly lenient.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paranoid schizophrenic Calocane was given an indefinite hospital order in late January after pleading guilty to manslaughter for the killings of Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates last June.

Victoria Prentis, the attorney-general, asked the courts to decide if Calocane should be sent to prison if he were ever discharged from his psychiatric hospital.

Calocane, 32, was originally charged with murder after killing the trio in a knife rampage on the morning of June 13. He also pleaded guilty to attempted murder after running over three people in a van that he had stolen from Mr Coates.

But his charge was later downgraded to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility because of his mental illness.

Read more: Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane detained in high-security hospital 'for life' after knife and van rampage

Read more: Nottingham triple-killing families 'sickened' by cops sharing gruesome details of attacks over WhatsApp

Candid interview with brother of Nottingham victim Grace O'Malley-Kumar

Ms Prentis said: "Valdo Calocane's crimes were horrific and have shocked a nation. He brutally killed three innocent people, and violently attacked three other victims. Their experiences will stay in our minds for a long time to come.

"This was a case that evoked strong feelings amongst so many people and it was no surprise that I received so many referrals under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme to consider the Hospital Order handed to Calocane.

"My duty as a law officer in considering whether sentences may be unduly lenient is to act independently of Government, even when it is not easy or popular.

"Having received detailed legal advice and considered the issues raised very carefully, I have concluded that the sentence imposed against Calocane, for the offences of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and attempted murder, was unduly lenient and will be referred to the Court of Appeal.

Calocane
Calocane . Picture: Police

"My thoughts remain with all of Calocane's victims, as well as their families and friends, who have shown such immeasurable strength during this devastating time."

The families of Nottingham attack victims welcomed the sentence's referral to the Court of Appeal.

They said in a joint statement: "We were very glad to hear that the Attorney General has agreed with us that the sentencing given to Valdo Calocane, who so viciously and calculatedly killed our loved ones was wrong.

"We are optimistic that when this reaches the Royal Courts of Justice for its appeal there will be an outcome that provides some of the appropriate justice that we have been calling for.

"It is important to remember that this is just one part of the tragic failures in this case. The investigation into the mental health trust, the CPS and the Nottingham and Leicestershire Police still continue.

"We maintain that there are serious failures in all three agencies that must be fully addressed. Organisational and individual accountability must be taken and where relevant, proper change made."

The families had earlier criticised prosecutors for the lesser charge, saying they had felt rushed into accepting it.

Review to be ordered into Nottingham attacker’s manslaughter conviction

Calocane killed Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar as they walked back to accommodation in Nottingham early on June 13.

He hacked Barnaby to death and Grace was killed as she bravely tried to intervene to save her friend.

Calocane tried to break into a homelessness hostel after, but was fought off, so he instead killed Ian Coates, a school caretaker, and stole his van.

He drove into three pedestrians, all of whom were lucky to survive, before being boxed in by police and Tasered.

(left-right) James Coates, son of Ian Coates, Emma Webber, mother of Barnaby Webber and Dr Sanjoy Kumar, father of Grace O'Malley-Kumar in London
(left-right) James Coates, son of Ian Coates, Emma Webber, mother of Barnaby Webber and Dr Sanjoy Kumar, father of Grace O'Malley-Kumar in London. Picture: Alamy

Calocane heard voices that he believed controlled him, and he even went to MI5 in London thinking the domestic spy agency could stop them.

He believed the voices were real and stopped taking his medication some time ahead of the attack. He does not believe he is mentally ill.

The bereaved families met Rishi Sunak a few days after the court case.

Barnaby Webber's father David said outside No10: "We did get an assurance from the Prime Minister himself that if it's required, they're not ruling out a public inquiry (into the attack), and they will do a public inquiry."

Ms O'Malley-Kumar's brother James said: "We're not in a rush. We've lost our loved ones now, we've lost Grace, we've lost Ian (Coates), we've lost Barnaby (Webber) - we want (an investigation into the attacks) to be as thorough as possible to make sure those gaps are filled and the relevant people have been held accountable.

"The Prime Minister said that there are plenty of options that could be taken (including) the public inquiry."

Mr Coates's son James said different agencies have failed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The prime minister said that £220 million will be put into new food productivity schemes, farm technology and automation in the next financial year, to "reduce reliance on overseas workers."

'I have your back': Rishi Sunak praises farmers at NFU conference as he announces new £220m funding

Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny’s mother appeals for release of her son’s body

Alexei Navalny widow’s X account has been suspended

Elon Musk briefly suspends Alexei Navalny widow’s X account after she accused Putin of killing her husband

Protesters outside the High Court today and right, Assange pictured outside the Ecuadorian embassy in 2017

Julian Assange begins last-ditch bid to fight extradition as lawyers say he faces ‘flagrant denial of justice’

A wall of rain is heading to the UK

Heavy downpours to sweep UK as new weather maps show incoming wall of rain

Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William says ‘too many have been killed’ as he calls for end to Gaza conflict in unprecedented statement

A new probe into the supply of baby formula milk has been launched by Britain's competition watchdog

Baby formula prices soar 25% in two years, as watchdog launches investigation into supplies

Authorities clamp down on protests in Russia (l). Alexei Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya (top r) and Russian tyrant (bottom r)

Kremlin breaks silence on widow's claims Alexei Navalny was poisoned by Novichok

Russia Navalny

Blaming Vladimir Putin for death of Alexei Navalny ‘unfounded’, Kremlin says

A body has been recovered from the Thames linked to the Clapham attack.

Police hunting Clapham chemical attacker Abdul Ezedi find body in Thames near Tower of London after three week search

Russia Ukraine War Putin’s Game

Zelensky says Russia ‘taking advantage’ of delays in assistance to Ukraine

Robin Windsor has died aged 44

Haunting final online posts of Strictly's Robin Windsor who said he was ‘hiding in the shadows’ before death aged 44

Rishi Sunak faces another by-election after Scott Benton lost his appeal against a 35-day suspension

Rishi Sunak faces fresh nightmare by-election after Blackpool South MP Scott Benton loses suspension appeal

Joe Biden

Joe Biden heading to California in re-election bid fundraising tour

Julian Assange faces extradition to the US

What did Julian Assange do? Why WikiLeaks founder faces US extradition

David Cameron is the first foreign secretary to visit the islands for 30 years

Britain prepared to defend the Falklands 'forever' insists Cameron despite Argentina president's claims over the islands

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mideast Tensions

Yemen’s Houthis continue attacks despite air strikes

The baby's birth certificate was damaged in a passport application

‘Six months old and my baby has already suffered racism’: Father’s fury after ‘Israel’ scrubbed off birth certificate
Andreas Brehme and Heidrun Beckenbauer (l) and Andreas Brehme (r)

Germany's World Cup hero Andreas Brehme who scored winning goal in 1990 final dies aged 63

Princess Elisabeth and Nicholas Dodd

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium 'forms connection' with Rochdale student - as family insist 'they just study together'
Russia Ukraine War Putin’s Game

Vladimir Putin bides his time as Ukraine conflict anniversary approaches

Robin Windsor has died aged 44

Strictly Come Dancing's Robin Windsor dies aged 44 as devastated co-stars pay tribute

India Farmers Protest

India’s farmers continue march to capital after rejecting deal

Prince William has set out to fight anti-Semitism

Prince William on mission to fight anti-Semitism as he sets out to 'recognise the human suffering' of war in Gaza
China Taiwan Border Tensions

Taiwan launches protest after Chinese coast guard boards tourist vessel

Dame Esther Rantzen has told LBC why she is campaigning to change the law on assisted dying

‘Dogs get treated better than humans’, Esther Rantzen says, as TV legend demands assisted dying law change

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince George’s parents are also said to be considering Oundle School in north Northamptonshire.

William and Kate considering £47k-a-year school for Prince George after 'years' of disagreeing about boarding
There is 'no way back' for Harry, insiders have claimed.

Harry has ‘zero per cent chance’ of returning to royal fold as William 'even more insistent’ it would be a bad idea
Prince William is set to fund a £3 million social housing development in the Duchy of Cornwall in an effort to help tackle homelessness and encourage more landowners to build housing

Prince William funds £3m Cornwall social housing development to encourage other landowners to build more homes

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit