Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane detained in high-security hospital 'for life' after knife and van rampage

Calocane has been jailed for life for the triple killings. Picture: Police/Social media

By Will Taylor

Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane has been given a hospital order for unleashing a knife and van rampage.

The 32-year-old had paranoid schizophrenia as he hacked university student Barnaby Webber to death and killed Grace O'Malley-Kumar as she tried to defend her friend.

He also stabbed a school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, to death early on June 13 before driving his victim's van into three people in an attempt to kill them.

He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday and will be sent to Ashworth secure hospital - and could not say when he will ever be safe to the public.

The judge, Mr Justice Turner, told him: "Your sickening crimes both shocked the nation and wrecked the lives of your surviving victims and the families of them all."

He said Calocane remains "dangerous", and still believes that voices in his head he believed control him are real. He added that putting him in jail would risk him rejecting medication.

Calocane had admitted three manslaughter charges by reason of diminished responsibility, as well as three counts of attempted murder for the van victims.

Barnaby, 19, was attacked by Calocane just down the road from his student residence.

Barnaby Webber was stabbed to death by Calocane. Picture: Handout

During Calocane's sentencing hearing, Barnaby's father David told him: "Your despicable, murderous actions are not reparable in this or any other lifetime.

"Your evil, vicious, selfish, unforgivable actions have caused damage that will never be repaired."

He added: "Barnaby was a vibrant, loving boy who was growing into a man and starting to live his best life.

"As a father I dreaded him leaving home (to go to university) but I loved my visits to see him; he always had a smile to welcome me.

"Due to your unbelievably savage actions I will never get that again."

Grace, a medicine student, tried to intervene and push him away and has since been called a hero for trying to save her pal. The judge said she would have been an exemplary practitioner.

She tried to stop Calocane, who wielded a double edged fighting knife. She fell next to Barnaby and Calocane went back to attack him before he calmly walked off.

Grace was killed as she bravely tried to save Barnaby. Picture: Handout

The attack was caught on a taxi's dashcam.

"That footage shows that the devastating violence of the attacks was mirrored only by the deliberate and merciless way the defendant acted," prosecutor Karim Khalil said previously.

He was then seeing trying to get into a homeless hostel to attack those inside but he was fought off by an occupant.

He then attacked Mr Coates, stabbing him to death, then took his van to search for more victims.

Calocane swerved to hit Wayne Birkett, a random pedestrian who suffered life-changing injuries, including brain damage that leaves even basic tasks and his personality has changed, having lost interest in his social life and football.

He lives in constant pain and believes it would have been better for all if he had died.

Calocane has been given a hospital order. Picture: Police

The killer then drove at two other pedestrians, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller, who were "extremely lucky to survive". Ms Miller is still worried about going out.

After being boxed in by the police, he pulled out his knife and only dropped it when officers Tasered him.

The judge said Calocane had sentenced the victims families to a lifetime of "grief and pain".

He said the killer was "clearly an intelligent man" who studied mechanical engineering at Nottingham University but he later developed mental health issues, feeling his flatmates and intelligence services were spying on him.

He heard voices he believed were controlling him and he went to MI5 in the belief they could stop them.

He stopped taking his medication, believing the voices were real, and tried to break other flats. He attacked an officer when he was set to undergo a mental health assessment.

One psychiatrist, who assessed Calocane ahead of the sentencing, said he was "divorced from reality" while another said he was not "insane" at the time of the attacks but his rational judgement and self control was heavily affected.

Calocane also attacked employees during a warehouse job during a time when he seemed to improve, for which he was sacked.

He held no relevant political, religious or ideological convictions.

He still believes the voices are real and does not think he is mentally ill, the judge said.

