No plans to jail first-time knife offenders despite desperate pleas of Nottingham attack victim's family

25 January 2024, 09:03 | Updated: 25 January 2024, 09:05

'Why have we spent years not nailing knife crime?' Nick Ferrari asks Crime and Policing Minister

By Jenny Medlicott

Policing minister Chris Philp has ruled out the possibility of jailing first-time knife offenders despite pleas from the family of a Nottingham attack victim.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The parents of Grace O’Malley-Kumar, who died aged 19 in a knife attack in Nottingham last year, have called on the government to introduce new laws to put away first-time knife offenders.

Policing minister Chris Philp, however, has ruled out the possibility.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Philp said he had “sympathy” for their campaign but that he thinks the current law “gets the balance right”.

He said: “It’s already the case that if you are caught for a second time carrying a knife there is already a mandatory six-month minimum prison sentence, which is right for exactly the reasons she says.

“There is no excuse for carrying a knife in public.”

When asked if the law could be changed to send first-time offenders away too, Mr Philp said: “I do have sympathy for it but, as I say, the law currently has the mandatory sentence for the second possession offence. Which I think just about gets the balance right.

“What we need to do is catch more people, which is why the increase in hot spot patrolling from April is so important and things like stop and search and the technology that I mentioned in the future.

“It’s not just about the sentence it’s about the chances of getting caught.”

Read more: Home Secretary defends Govt record on 'zombie knives' as Labour sets out £100m plan to tackle knife crime

Read more: 'He was my hero': Brother of Nottingham attack victim says he 'wanted to set the world on fire' after learning of his fate

An example of zombie knives.
An example of zombie knives. Picture: Alamy

Mr Philp said that the government is also currently working on new technology to detect whether individuals are carrying knives on them, which he said could be ready for use in a year.

His comments come as the government faces mounting calls to tighten laws around the use of zombie knives.

Zombie knives were first banned in 2016 but loopholes meant they were still available to sell or possess in many circumstances.

Fresh legislation is set to be introduced in Parliament today, which Home Secretary James Cleverly said seeks to "close that loophole" and make the knives illegal.

It will be the government’s third attempt to crack down on the weapons, although the new rules will not take effect until September.

Grace's killer will be sentenced today.
Grace's killer will be sentenced today. . Picture: Social media

Grace O’Malley-Kumar's parents, Dr Sinead O'Malley and Dr Sanjoy Kumar, said the current state of knife crime is an “epidemic” as they called for a “massive deterrent” to stop people carrying knives.

Grace was killed alongside friend Barnaby Webber, also 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates in an attack in Nottingham last year.

The killer, Valdo Calocane, had a guilty plea of manslaughter accepted on Tuesday on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

He is due to be sentenced at Nottingham Crown court today.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sadiq Khan

Policing minister claims Sadiq Khan 'doesn't give police enough encouragement' on stop and search

Harry Styles was said to have been caused "alarm and distress"

Harry Styles left 'shaken' as woman accused of stalking and harassing him on return from getaway with Taylor Russell

Death-Penalty-Alabama-Nitrogen

Alabama set for first execution with nitrogen gas

Exclusive
Premier League clubs have met police about match day officer costs

Premier League poised to strike deal with police after calls for clubs to pay for match day officers

China Landslide

Death toll in south-west China landslide rises to 39, with five still missing

Rishi Sunak has condemned a rise in anti-Semitism

Rishi Sunak 'slams' despicable rise in anti-Semitism in UK ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day

Japan Heavy Snow

More heavy snow expected in Japan after 800 vehicles trapped on expressway

United Nations Russia

Russian diplomat accuses US, South Korea of preparing for war with North Korea

Fort Smith airport

Rio Tinto workers among six dead after charter plane crash in north-west Canada

The UK has struck a loan deal to return Asante gold to Ghana.

UK museums strike loan deal to return Asante Gold to Ghana that was looted over 100 years ago

Japan Animation Studio Fire

Man sentenced to death for arson attack at anime studio that killed 36

Kenneth Eugene Smith is scheduled to be executed today.

Hitman on death row to become first to be executed by ‘untested’ nitrogen gas after US Supreme Court declines appeal

Australia Monuments Damaged

Captain Cook monument cut down by protesters ahead of Australia Day

The Govt has set out fresh legislation to crack down on zombie knives

Home Secretary defends Govt record on 'zombie knives' as Labour sets out £100m plan to tackle knife crime

The Army's chief has said Britain needs a 'citizen army'

British military drawing up plans for 500,000-strong 'citizen army' as top general warns UK 'stumbling into war'

Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart to return to The Daily Show for 2024 US presidential election

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ryan Gosling with his colleagues, Margot Robbie (C) and Greta Gerwig (L)

Which Oscar nominees would Ryan Gosling give the boot in favour of his pals Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig?
Argentina Strike

Argentinian unions hold general strike in protest at Milei’s economic reforms

Tea stock

Storm in a teacup! US embassy wades into row over author’s salt claim

The XL Bully was found dead after being thrown from a busy Sheffield flyover

Muzzled XL Bully thrown to her death from bridge in 'sickening' act, RSPCA say

Wayne Brown

West Midlands Fire chief found dead at home after probe into qualifications for £180k job

Met chief Lord Hogan Howe said clubs should pay more for policing

Premier League football clubs must pay more for policing outside games, says former Met chief Lord Hogan Howe
'No wonder armed forces numbers are so low,' Ben McBean bemoaned

War hero Ben McBean says Brits would need to be dragged ‘kicking and screaming’ if conscripted to fight in Russia
Police said Jasmin Kuczynska , aged 12 and Natasha Kuczynska, aged eight, died of knife wounds to the neck

Girls found dead in Norwich home alongside father and aunt died of knife wounds to the neck, police say
Legrad in Croatia

Riverside village where houses sell for 10p in bid to boost population - but there's a catch
Johnny Marr has hit out at the use of songs by The Smiths at Donald Trump rallies.

'Consider this s**t shut right down': Johnny Marr blasts Donald Trump over use of The Smiths songs at rallies

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have visited Jamaica nearly two years after William and Kate

Harry and Meghan pose with Jamaica Prime Minister who told William and Kate he wants to break away from monarchy
Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit