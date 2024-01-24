'He was my hero': Brother of Nottingham attack victim says he 'wanted to set the world on fire' after learning of his fate

Barnaby Webber (l), his parents (r) and Valdo Calocane (inset). Picture: Handout/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The brother of one of the Nottingham attack victims has said he "wanted to set the world on fire" after learning of his fate.

Barnaby Webber, 19, was returning from a night out to celebrate the end of his exams with fellow student Grace O'Malley Kumar when they were stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane.

He then stabbed school caretaker Ian Coates and stole his van, using the vehicle to ram into others.

Speaking on the second day of proceedings at Nottingham Crown Court, Charlie Webber said his brother was his "hero" and he was proud Barnaby "stood his ground" before his death.

"When I was younger, he was always the person I went to if I was scared of something or had a tough decision to make," he said.

"When I first learned what happened I wanted to set the world on fire, I was so angry at everyone.

"He was my hero. He didn't just die a hero to the world, but he was a hero to me.

"On June 13 2023, you didn't just take my brother from me and from those around me, but you also took a large part of me from myself."

The parents of Barnaby Webber. Picture: Alamy

Calocane has admitted three counts of manslaughter and three of attempted murder after hitting three other pedestrians with Mr Coates' van.

Police admitted on Wednesday that they "should have done more" to stop the killer, having been in contact with him "on a number of occasions between 2020 and 2022".

A warrant had been out for his arrest for nine months when the attack happened, Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said.

It was issued in September 2022 after Calocane failed to appear in court for the alleged assault on an officer while being taken to a mental health hospital.

Barnaby Webber. Picture: Handout

It comes after Mr Webber's mother, Emma, read her victim statement in court on Tuesday.

"Barney didn't lose his life on the 13th of June. It was stolen from him in the most vicious, unprovoked, senseless and evil way imaginable," she said.

"There must be appropriate justice served and punishment for the actions of this one monstrous individual."

She said of Barnaby: "I thought we would have decades more. I would give anything to hear that voice again."

Ms Webber said she had been "terrified" before viewing his body in a hospital chapel of rest, but added: "But I am glad I did and he had the final kiss of his forehead from me.

"However, it's something that no parent should ever have to do."