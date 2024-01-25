Chilling CCTV shows final moments of student best friends who were knifed to death by Nottingham triple-killer

The CCTV shows the victims' final moments as they made their way home from a night out. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police/Handout

By Asher McShane

Chilling CCTV has emerged showing how Nottingham triple-killer Valdo Calocane stalked streets for hours before ‘massacring’ two students and a caretaker before ramming into three people with a van.

He arrived by train in Nottingham, and roamed the streets until the small hours - eventually targeting Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both, 19, before going on to kill school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, before stealing his white van and ramming it into three pedestrians.

Mr Justice Turner told the paranoid schizophrenic killer today: “You committed a series of atrocities in this city which ended the lives of three people in this city.

“You’re sickening crimes both shocked the nation and wrecked the lives of your surviving victims and the families of them all.”

Calocane, dressed in black, wandered the streets for hours before killing Barnaby and Grace, his first victims. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

Calocane was sentenced to indefinite detention in a high-security hospital today.

The CCTV shows ‘one of the darkest days in the city’s history’ as Calocane, dressed in black, wandered the streets after arriving in Nottingham by train.

He wanders for several hours until beginning his rampage at around 4am.

In a 999 call released today, a member of the public says: “There’s been a stabbing… there’s somebody lying in the street, I think they’re dead. It was awful.”

The two students were making their way home from a night out when they were killed by Calocane, who lay in wait for them with a knife.

He then calmly walked off, with his hands in his pockets, trying to enter a supported living accommodation but was pushed away.

He then walked off, before stabbing to death Mr Coates and stealing his van and ramming it into three people, who survived.

He was Tasered and arrested a short time later behind the wheel of the van.

He will be sent to Ashworth secure hospital.

The judge told him: "Your sickening crimes both shocked the nation and wrecked the lives of your surviving victims and the families of them all."

He said Calocane remains "dangerous", and still believes that voices in his head he believed control him are real. He added that putting him in jail would risk him rejecting medication.

Calocane had admitted three manslaughter charges by reason of diminished responsibility, as well as three counts of attempted murder for the van victims.

Barnaby, 19, was attacked by Calocane just down the road from his student residence.

Barnaby Webber was stabbed to death by Calocane. Picture: Handout

During Calocane's sentencing hearing, Barnaby's father David told him: "Your despicable, murderous actions are not reparable in this or any other lifetime.

"Your evil, vicious, selfish, unforgivable actions have caused damage that will never be repaired."

He added: "Barnaby was a vibrant, loving boy who was growing into a man and starting to live his best life.

"As a father I dreaded him leaving home (to go to university) but I loved my visits to see him; he always had a smile to welcome me.

"Due to your unbelievably savage actions I will never get that again."

Grace, a medicine student, tried to intervene by heroically pushing him away. The judge said she would have been an exemplary medical practitioner had her life not been cut short.

She tried to stop Calocane, who wielded a double edged fighting knife. She fell next to Barnaby and Calocane went back to attack him before he calmly walked off.

Grace was killed as she bravely tried to save Barnaby. Picture: Handout

The attack was caught on a taxi's dashcam.

"That footage shows that the devastating violence of the attacks was mirrored only by the deliberate and merciless way the defendant acted," prosecutor Karim Khalil said previously.

He was then seeing trying to get into a homeless hostel to attack those inside but he was fought off by an occupant.

He then attacked Mr Coates, stabbing him to death, then took his van to search for more victims.

Calocane swerved to hit Wayne Birkett, a random pedestrian who suffered life-changing injuries, including brain damage that leaves even basic tasks and his personality has changed, having lost interest in his social life and football.

He lives in constant pain and believes it would have been better for all if he had died.

Calocane has been given a hospital order. Picture: Police

The killer then drove at two other pedestrians, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller, who were "extremely lucky to survive". Ms Miller is still worried about going out.

After being boxed in by the police, he pulled out his knife and only dropped it when officers Tasered him.

The judge said Calocane had sentenced the victims families to a lifetime of "grief and pain".

He said the killer was "clearly an intelligent man" who studied mechanical engineering at Nottingham University but he later developed mental health issues, feeling his flatmates and intelligence services were spying on him.

He heard voices he believed were controlling him and he went to MI5 in the belief they could stop them.

He stopped taking his medication, believing the voices were real, and tried to break other flats. He attacked an officer when he was set to undergo a mental health assessment.

One psychiatrist, who assessed Calocane ahead of the sentencing, said he was "divorced from reality" while another said he was not "insane" at the time of the attacks but his rational judgement and self control was heavily affected.

Calocane also attacked employees during a warehouse job during a time when he seemed to improve, for which he was sacked.

He held no relevant political, religious or ideological convictions.

He still believes the voices are real and does not think he is mentally ill, the judge said.