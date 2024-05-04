'Britain needs profound change': Burnham calls for new government as he wins third term as Manchester mayor

Andy Burnham has called for 'profound change' after being elected for a third term as Greater Manchester Mayor. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Andy Burnham has called for 'profound change' after being elected for a third term as Greater Manchester Mayor.

Speaking to Sky, Labour stalwart Mr Burnham said his re-election “means a great deal to me”.

Mr Burnham was re-elected with 63.4% of the vote - ahead of Conservative Laura Evans on 10.39%, and Dan Barker, of Reform UK, on 7.46%.

The former Commons frontbencher said: “I feel a little overwhelmed and I’ll take a little while to come to terms with it, but it is just a great feeling and I’d just like to thank everyone who voted for me.

"And for those who haven’t I’ll work for everybody in the city region.

“Anybody will tell you I’m not the best of candidates, I don’t take anything for granted, probably unnecessarily worrying at times.

Andy Burnham speaks as he has been re-elected as Greater Manchester Mayor after winning 426,749 votes following the count at Manchester Central. Picture date: Saturday May 4, 2024. Picture: Alamy

“These are tough times. It’s hard out there, people are really struggling and politicians really need to listen to what they’ve heard on the doorstep. The country needs pretty profound change as far as I’m concerned and we need now to get on with delivering it.”

Mr Burnham continued: Britain desperately needs a new Government and a fresh start and from here, we will work hard to bring that change about."

He added: "And the truth is this. If you have an education system overly focused on the university route, you will leave some young people growing up without hope. If you have a benefit system overly focused on sanctions rather than support, you will end up with a growing mental health crisis.

"And if housing policy is exclusively focused on promoting homeownership, you will leave millions trapped in a housing crisis. Greater Manchester is ready to break out of this. Devolution in England is working and these elections show voters are buying into it, but it is time now to go much further."