Shoplifting in England and Wales hits highest level in over 20 years as thieves brazenly target stores

25 April 2024, 09:42 | Updated: 25 April 2024, 09:46

Two London shops being brazenly targeted by shoplifters
Two London shops being brazenly targeted by shoplifters. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

Shoplifting has risen to the highest level since current police recording practices began, the Office for National Statistics said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shoplifting offences increased by 37% (to 430,104 offences) compared with the year ending December 2022 (315,040 offences).

It is the highest figure since current police recording practices began for the year ending March 2003.

This is up 37% from 315,040 in the previous 12 months. The number of offences involving theft from the person stood at 125,563 in 2023, up 18% from 106,606 in 2022, and is the highest level since 2004 (137,154).

Earlier this week LBC discovered Shocking footage shows Boots and Greggs stores being targeted by brazen thieves in London over the weekend amid a surge in shoplifting across the country.

One video posted online shows two men filling duffle bags with products from Boots on Chingford High Street, east London, on Sunday afternoon.

Worried staff members simply watch on as the two men line the shelves, as one woman is seemingly on the phone to the police.

The footage was posted online just a day after a man was seen brazenly filling his arms with food and drink from a Greggs store in Archway, north London.

It comes amid a surge in the number of shoplifting offences in the UK.

More than 402,000 offences were recorded in the year to September 2023, data from the Office for National Statistics shows.

Read More: Labour will tackle shoplifting amid 'record levels' with better protection for workers, shadow minister says

Read More: Tesco store refuses to let customers enter until they have been seen on CCTV amid surge in shoplifting

This was a significant increase from the 304,459 recorded in the previous 12 months and the first time since records began in 2002 that the figure rose above 400,000.

As a result, supermarkets and shops across the UK have adopted extreme measures in a bid to reduce their stores from being targeted.

One Tesco store in Bristol has recently stopped letting customers into the shop until their face has been scanned by CCTV.

Meanwhile, other supermarkets, including Sainsbury's, have stopped customers leaving until they have scanned their receipts.

Earlier this month, Rishi Sunak launched a fresh crackdown on serial shoplifters, with the Government making assaulting a shopworker a separate criminal offence.

Ministers had previously ruled out creating a separate criminal offence, insisting it was not "required".

But the Government has now changed its position, with the prime minister announcing that the Criminal Justice Bill would be amended to bring in the new offence.

"I am sending a message to those criminals - whether they are serious organised criminal gangs, repeat offenders or opportunistic thieves - who think they can get away with stealing from these local businesses or abusing shopworkers, enough is enough," Mr Sunak said.

"Our local shops are the lifeblood of our communities, and they must be free to trade without the threat of crime or abuse."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ryanair is among multiple airlines forced to cancel flights on Thursday

Ryanair cancels hundreds of flights because of air traffic control strikes, with up to 50,000 passengers affected

Turkey Rail Crash Trial

Turkish rail officials jailed over crash that left 25 dead

Israel Palestinians Six Months Photo Gallery

Israeli strikes in Rafah kill at least five as ship comes under attack in Gulf

The home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of Captain Tom Moore, on February 8, 2024, in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire

Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah uses her dad’s name to sell family mansion for £2.25 million after spa torn down

Two of the Household Cavalry horses are 'in serious condition' and there are concerns they may never fully recover

'Seriously injured' horses undergo emergency operations after London rampage - as one recovers in equine hospital

Waitrose is recalling a popular item

Waitrose issues urgent 'do not eat' notice on popular food item that 'may contain blue cloth'

Runaway Household Cavalry horse ‘Vida’ has ‘history of being spooked and kicked solder in the head during coronation'

Runaway Household Cavalry horse ‘Vida’ has ‘history of being spooked and kicked soldier in head during coronation'

Police in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, after an arrest has been made and three people have been injured at the school

Teenage boy arrested over firearms incident hours after Wales school stabbing left two teachers and pupil injured

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf called an emergency meeting of his Cabinet on Thursday morning amid mounting tensions

Power-sharing deal between the SNP and Greens in Scotland collapses

Belgium NATO Anniversary

Poland ‘wants to be among countries setting the EU agenda’

The Moulin Rouge windmill has been damaged

Mystery as famous Moulin Rouge windmill blades collapse overnight onto Paris street

Labour will be 'more pro-business than Tony Blair', shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves vowes

Labour will be 'more pro-business than Tony Blair', shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves vowes

US China Blinken

Blinken raises Chinese trade practices in meetings with officials in Shanghai

The Met Office map shows where snow and other forms of precipitation are likely to fall

Map shows exact places snow likely to fall amid freezing Arctic blast, before return of warm weather for Bank Holiday

Trump Hush Money

Trump will be at hush money trial while Supreme Court hears immunity case

Italy Venice Tourism

Venice launches experiment to charge day-trippers in bid to combat over-tourism

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two Household Cavalry horses 'in serious condition' amid fears animals may not survive after London rampage

Two Household Cavalry horses 'in serious condition' amid fears animals may not survive after London rampage
Australia Beached Whales

More than 100 pilot whales beached on western Australian coast are rescued

Israel Gaza Slain Aid Workers

World Central Kitchen workers killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza to be honoured

United Nations Acute Global Hunger

UN report says 282 million people faced acute hunger in 2023

All-inclusive tourists have been urged to stay away

Spanish official says locals want 'higher-quality tourists' and urges 'all-inclusive' holidaymakers to stay away amid protests
A video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin has been released

Parents of Israeli hostage taken by Hamas urge him to 'stay strong' after new video shows him with missing hand
Children are drinking more in the UK than other countries

England has 'worst child drinking problem in the world', with teen girls more likely than boys to get drunk
Paolo Liuzzi has died

Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend found dead in hotel of suspected drug overdose after 'amassing big gambling debts'
Australia Anzac Day

Australia and New Zealand honour their war dead with dawn services on Anzac Day

Fake Electors Indictment Arizona

Arizona indicts 18 for 2020 election interference including Rudy Giuliani

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Amy Dowden revealed Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared her cancer diagnosis last year.

Amy Dowden reveals Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared cancer diagnosis last year
King Charles awarded Kate with a new title.

King Charles honours Princess Kate with new title to thank her for taking on 'more responsibilities'
The Princess of Wales has released a picture of Prince Louis to mark his 6th Birthday

"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!" Kate shares her adorable birthday snap of young Prince

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit