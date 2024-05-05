Labour vow to close loopholes to ban the weapons used to kill Daniel Anjorin, 14

5 May 2024, 00:51

Labour has vowed to close a loophole to get knives similar to the one that killed Daniel Anjorin off the streets.
Labour has vowed to close a loophole to get knives similar to the one that killed Daniel Anjorin off the streets.

By Chay Quinn

Labour has vowed to close a loophole to get knives similar to the one that killed Daniel Anjorin off the streets.

The Government had planned to ban zombie knives and machetes - but critics say that the legislation will not included Samurai swords.

Labour has now tabled an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill which will close the loopholes.

Read More: ‘We are devastated’: Family of Daniel Anjorin who was killed in Hainault sword attack release heartbreaking tribute

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper: “Despite the Tories promising at least 16 times to take action, the plan still contains gaping loopholes which make it legal to purchase knives like samurai swords and ninja swords.

"I’m calling on the Government and MPs from all parties to back Labour’s amendment.”

It comes after 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin was killed on the streets of London as he walked to school.

London, England, UK. 14th Apr, 2024. Shadow Home Secretary YVETTE COOPER is seen outside BBC as she appears on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show. (Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!
Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper: "Despite the Tories promising at least 16 times to take action, the plan still contains gaping loopholes which make it legal to purchase knives like samurai swords and ninja swords."

A family statement released through the Metropolitan Police reads: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Daniel.

“It is difficult for us at this time to process what has happened to him and that he will never come home. Daniel had left the house for school and then he was gone.

“Our children have lost their loving and precious brother and we have lost the most loved and amazing son.

“We would like to send our best wishes to the other victims of this unthinkable incident.

“We would also like to thank the local community for all of their support during this most difficult time.

“We ask that the media please respect our privacy and refrain from contacting us or our family.”

Daniel's family are "in shock and are very heartbroken," friends have said
Daniel's family are "in shock and are very heartbroken," friends have said

It comes after it was revealed that Daniel's mother was heard screaming "that's my son" moments after he was stabbed to death in Hainault.

The 14-year-old was on his way to Bancroft's School, which was also attended by Nottingham attack victim Grace O'Malley-Kumar, when he was killed.

A neighbour who lives the family said he was “quiet” and “just in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

His mother, who is a science teacher, cried out for him after he was attacked, according to the Times.

He was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

A further four people – including two police officers – were seriously injured in the fatal attack.

Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, 36, was charged with murder on Wednesday and will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

Monzo is accused of crashing a van into a fence in Laing Close just before 7am on Tuesday and then attacking two members of the public with a sword.

It is alleged he then killed Daniel before seriously injuring two police officers as they tried to stop him, one of whom nearly lost her hand.

Monzo was initially taken to hospital after he was injured crashing the van.

Read more: Man charged with murder of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin in Hainault sword attack

Read more: Heartbreaking pictures of Hainault sword victim, 14, dressed up as Spider-Man as family mourns 'wonderful child'

Hainault - Floral tributes left to Daniel Anjorin

Paying tribute on Wednesday, Daniel's family said he was "a wonderful child" who was "well loved" and "hard working" - and that his death "leaves a gaping wound in the family".

"No family should have to go through what we are experiencing today," they told Sky News. "Any family will understand it's an absolute tragedy."

Family friends Janti Charalambous and Ade Caxton-Cole also paid tribute to him.

