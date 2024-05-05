Exclusive

George Galloway hangs up on Lewis Goodall after being asked to explain why he said ‘gay relationships aren’t equal’

5 May 2024, 10:59 | Updated: 5 May 2024, 12:03

George Galloway abruptly ends his call with Lewis Goodall

By Kieran Kelly and Will Conroy

George Galloway has furiously hung up on LBC's Lewis Goodall after he was asked to explain why he said gay relationships are neither the 'norm' nor 'equal'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Galloway, leader of the Workers Party of Britain, told Novara Media that he does not want his children to be taught "that gay relationships are exactly the same and as normal as a mum, a dad and kids".

Asked by LBC's Lewis Goodall to explain his comments, Galloway furiously claimed he was being ambushed and that he had been presented with an edited clip - which is untrue.

The clip played was shortened, though a longer clip was then played by Lewis.

Listen to Sunday with Lewis Goodall on Global Player, the official LBC app.

LBC plays full clip of George Galloway's comments

Galloway was pressed further by Lewis on why he made the comments, including that the generation would die out in two generations if gay relationships were 'equal', but the politician simply hung up the phone.

"This is a clip of a clip, it is an edited clip you clipped out the point about the 97 genders," Galloway claimed.

Read More: Two MPs in talks to join George Galloway's Workers Party, it is claimed

Read More: England cricketer Monty Panesar to stand for Workers Party at General Election, George Galloway tells LBC

"Don't think I don't know what I said, I'm not going to have a barney, I came on here to speak about the elections now you're ambushing me with an edited clip of an edited clip," he went on.

"I’ve got a simple answer, listen to the whole thing tonight and come back, you haven't given your listeners the whole thing, I'm going to hang up now. Fool me thinking your request to talk about the elections was genuine."

Galloway's comments on Novara Media

Speaking to Novara Media, Galloway said: “I don’t want my children prematurely sexualised at all, I don’t want them taught that some things are normal when their parents don’t believe that they’re normal.”

“Now there’s lots of things not normal, doesn’t mean you have to hate something that isn’t normal. But if my children are taught that there’s – whatever the current vogue number is – 76 or 97 or whatever the number of purported genders that exist, I don’t want my children taught that.”

Mr Galloway said he didn’t want children to be taught “that gay relationships are exactly the same and as normal as a mum, a dad and kids”

"I want my children to be taught that the normal thing in Britain, in society across the world, is a mother, a father and a family.

"I want them to be taught that there are gay people in the world and that they must be treated with respect and affection as I treat my own gay friends and colleagues with respect and affection but I don't want my children to be taught that these things are equal because I don't believe them to be equal."

George Galloway
George Galloway. Picture: Getty

Left-wing pressure group Momentum responded on X, formerly Twitter, posting that Mr Galloway’s comments were “shameful”.“This kind of blatant homophobia and opposition to LGBT rights has no place on the Left."

Galloway became the MP for Rochdale after a victorious by-election in February that was centred around the Gaza war.

He polled 12,335 votes, nearly 6,000 more than any other candidate after Labour withdrew their support for candidate Azhar Ali over remarks widely alleged to be antisemitic, which he later apologised for.

Galloway previously represented Glasgow, East London and Bradford for Labour and the Respect Party.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Daniel Anjorin was killed in a knife attack earlier this week

Heartbroken mourners gather at vigil where Daniel Anjorin died on his way to school during ‘sword attack’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former Home Secretary Suella Braverman

Braverman says Conservatives will be lucky to have any MPs left after next election in blistering attack against Sunak

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli government votes to shut offices of Al Jazeera TV station

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli government votes to shut offices of Al Jazeera TV station

Vladimir Putin

Putin among the worshippers in Moscow as Russia celebrates Easter

Ukrainian soldier lighting candles

Zelensky calls for unity in Easter address as Russia launches fresh drone attack

Exclusive
Mark Harper joined LBC's Sunday with Lewis Goodall

‘We’re up for a fight’: General election ‘not a foregone conclusion’, Tory minister tells Sunday with Lewis Goodall

Exclusive
Hilda Griffiths, 81, was killed in Regents Park in London

'Something has to change': Son of pensioner who was killed in collision with speeding cyclist says deaths 'inevitable'

Brazil Madonna

Madonna’s free Copacabana beach concert attracts estimated crowd of 1.6m

White House gate crash

Driver dies after crashing vehicle into White House perimeter gate

Sunshine for many later this month

Exact date Brits in for '26C heatwave later this month' as temperatures soar

A man has been arrested

Shocking moment man 'spits towards group of Israel supporters' near pro-Palestine protest at university in London

Shooting scene

Police shoot dead ‘radicalised’ teenager after he stabbed man

Ricky Wall

Manhunt for violent burglar on the run after absconding from open prison

Hollywood star Will Ferrell is a huge Leeds United fan

Hollywood star Will Ferrell buys ‘large stake’ in Leeds United after ‘falling in love with English football’

Brazil Heavy Rains

Dozens dead as southern Brazil hit by worst floods in 80 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Severe Weather

Hundreds rescued from flooding in Texas as waters continue rising in Houston

Georgia Divisive Law

Georgian protesters against ‘Russia-style’ law mark Orthodox Easter with vigil

Labour has vowed to close a loophole to get knives similar to the one that killed Daniel Anjorin off the streets.

Labour vow to close loopholes to ban the weapons used to kill schoolboy, 14, killed in Hainault sword attack
Rishi Sunak suffered a double local election humiliation as Sadiq Khan and Richard Parker took home the London and West Midlands mayoralties.

Rishi's double trouble: Sunak loses in London and West Midlands as Tories suffer second dire election day
Dr Ghassan Abu Sitta

UK doctor denied entry to France for senate meeting on Gaza

Palestinians stand in the ruins of a home after an overnight Israeli strike that killed at least two adults and five boys and girls under the age of 16 in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip

Hamas in Cairo as Egyptian media report progress in ceasefire talks

Labour's Richard Parker has defeated Conservative Andy Street to win the West Midlands mayoralty in a major shock.

Labour defeats Andy Street to take West Midlands mayoralty after Sadiq Khan waltzed to win in London
Tanzania Flooding

Cyclone Hidaya weakens as it moves toward Tanzania’s coastline

Khan spoke to LBC after his historic election win

Sadiq Khan thanks Londoners and tells LBC listeners to expect a 'transformed city' under Labour government
Labour MP Jess Phillips has told LBC she's "absolutely fine" with a tweet she posted calling Conservatives "thick" - amid a row about politicians' language.

Jess Phillips tells LBC she stands by calling Tories 'thick' amid row over politicians language

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Welcome back! King Charles embraced by neice Zara on surprise visit days after his return to public duty

Welcome back! King Charles embraced by niece Zara on surprise visit days after his return to public duty
Princess Charlotte is nine today

Princess Charlotte beams in new photo taken by Kate released to mark her ninth birthday

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit