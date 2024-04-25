Teachers knifed in Wales attack released from hospital as school remains closed

Teachers Liz Hopkin (L) and Fiona Elias (R) were stabbed at the school in Wales. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Both teachers who were stabbed during a knife rampage at a Welsh school have been released from hospital.

Liz Hopkin and Fiona Elias were stabbed in Wednesday's attack in Ysgol Dyffryn Aman school in Ammanford, south-west Wales, along with a pupil.

The suspect was disarmed by fellow teacher Darrel Campbell, who held her in an arm lock until police arrived.

A girl was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and remains in custody. The school is closed as of Thursday.

One of the teachers was stabbed in the neck and was airlifted off the school grounds, with an onlooker close to the case saying she was "lucky to be alive".

Liz Hopkin. Picture: Social media

Mr Campbell, who is semi-retired, will return to the school when it reopens.

His brother, the local politician Cefin Campbell, said: "He wants to be there, with the other staff members, to support each other and to support the pupils that are under their care.

"He's taken that role very seriously throughout his life and he will go back to make sure that the pupils are in a good place."

He added that his brother is "embarrassed by all the attention that he's had, he certainly doesn't consider himself a hero in any way.

"He just told me he just did what most people would have done - he acted instinctively, he saw the danger and took action.

"He really wants to play down anything more than just being a normal citizen, albeit a teacher in a school facing a very challenging situation."

Fiona Elias. Picture: Social media

Carmarthenshire Superintendent Ross Evans said: "As can be expected with an incident as serious as this, there will continue to be a police presence at the school throughout the day today.

"Officers at the scene will be looking for evidence to assist the investigation, while other specialist teams will analyse any information submitted through our dedicated webpage.

"We understand the level of concern in the community as people try to process the incident. We urge anyone affected by yesterday's events to seek support, and not to share any videos, photos or information that might cause further distress to pupils or parents at the school.

"We continue to work with Carmarthenshire County Council and other agencies as they provide support to those affected by yesterday's events."

One of the teachers injured is 'lucky to be alive', according to a source. Picture: Alamy

A teenage girl has been arrested following the incident. Picture: Alamy

A therapist who works at the school, Natasha Walker-Smith, told LBC on Wednesday that one pupil told her that she saw the teacher who had been stabbed with "blood coming out of her back".

Desperate parents rushed to the school gates as their children remained inside on "lockdown". They were allowed on their phones to contact their family.

A statement on the Amman Valley School website read: “You will be aware of the incident that has taken place at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman today.

“The family members of all injured persons have been informed. We would like to reassure parents and the public that the incident has been contained.”

Police at the scene after the attack. Picture: LBC

Gareth, who has two children at the school and, told LBC News he was worried when he heard what happened: "Well, I know all the kids are still locked in the class on lockdown.

"My daughter's been a bit vague. But she's saying they're still locked, locked down in their rooms. But then that's all I know at the moment. I'm a former pupil of the school and there's never been anything like this happened.

"There's a bit of a shock to the system, to be honest. You don't expect it in a small town.[There are] loads of ambulances, police, there was an air ambulance there as well.

"The air ambulance has taken the teacher to hospital. Everyone's a bit concerned really and a bit, you know, everything's up in the air."

Shocked at the news emerging from Ammanford today.



I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response and my thoughts are with all those affected. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 24, 2024

In a statement, the force said: "We are working closely with the school and Carmarthenshire County Council.

"We are aware that there is footage of the incident currently circulating on social media. We would ask that this is removed to avoid contempt of court and distress to those affected.

"We would ask the people do not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing."

Vaughan Gething, First Minister of Wales, said on X: “Shocked to hear news of the serious incident in Rhydaman [Ammanford]. A deeply worrying time for the school, families and community.”

Rishi Sunak added: "Shocked at the news emerging from Ammanford today. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response and my thoughts are with those all those affected."

Robert James, a councillor for Lliedi, said: “My thoughts are with the head teacher, teaching staff, parents and pupils of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman after today’s major incident.

“I have been in contact with Carmarthenshire council and will provide any support I can to the school during this difficult time.”