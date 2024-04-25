Teachers knifed in Wales attack released from hospital as school remains closed

25 April 2024, 12:39 | Updated: 25 April 2024, 12:50

Teachers Liz Hopkin (L) and Fiona Elias (R) were stabbed at the school in Wales
Teachers Liz Hopkin (L) and Fiona Elias (R) were stabbed at the school in Wales. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Both teachers who were stabbed during a knife rampage at a Welsh school have been released from hospital.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liz Hopkin and Fiona Elias were stabbed in Wednesday's attack in Ysgol Dyffryn Aman school in Ammanford, south-west Wales, along with a pupil.

The suspect was disarmed by fellow teacher Darrel Campbell, who held her in an arm lock until police arrived.

A girl was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and remains in custody. The school is closed as of Thursday.

One of the teachers was stabbed in the neck and was airlifted off the school grounds, with an onlooker close to the case saying she was "lucky to be alive".

Read more: Teacher ‘lucky to be alive’ after three injured in horror playground attack at school as teenage girl arrested

Read more: Teenage boy arrested over firearms incident hours after Wales school stabbing left two teachers and pupil injured

Liz Hopkin
Liz Hopkin. Picture: Social media

Mr Campbell, who is semi-retired, will return to the school when it reopens.

His brother, the local politician Cefin Campbell, said: "He wants to be there, with the other staff members, to support each other and to support the pupils that are under their care.

"He's taken that role very seriously throughout his life and he will go back to make sure that the pupils are in a good place."

He added that his brother is "embarrassed by all the attention that he's had, he certainly doesn't consider himself a hero in any way.

"He just told me he just did what most people would have done - he acted instinctively, he saw the danger and took action.

"He really wants to play down anything more than just being a normal citizen, albeit a teacher in a school facing a very challenging situation."

Fiona Elias
Fiona Elias. Picture: Social media

Carmarthenshire Superintendent Ross Evans said: "As can be expected with an incident as serious as this, there will continue to be a police presence at the school throughout the day today.

"Officers at the scene will be looking for evidence to assist the investigation, while other specialist teams will analyse any information submitted through our dedicated webpage.

"We understand the level of concern in the community as people try to process the incident. We urge anyone affected by yesterday's events to seek support, and not to share any videos, photos or information that might cause further distress to pupils or parents at the school.

"We continue to work with Carmarthenshire County Council and other agencies as they provide support to those affected by yesterday's events."

One of the teachers injured is 'lucky to be alive', according to a source.
One of the teachers injured is 'lucky to be alive', according to a source. Picture: Alamy
A teenage girl has been arrested following the incident.
A teenage girl has been arrested following the incident. Picture: Alamy

A therapist who works at the school, Natasha Walker-Smith, told LBC on Wednesday that one pupil told her that she saw the teacher who had been stabbed with "blood coming out of her back".

Desperate parents rushed to the school gates as their children remained inside on "lockdown". They were allowed on their phones to contact their family.

A statement on the Amman Valley School website read: “You will be aware of the incident that has taken place at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman today.

“The family members of all injured persons have been informed. We would like to reassure parents and the public that the incident has been contained.”

Police at the scene after the attack
Police at the scene after the attack. Picture: LBC

Gareth, who has two children at the school and, told LBC News he was worried when he heard what happened: "Well, I know all the kids are still locked in the class on lockdown.

"My daughter's been a bit vague. But she's saying they're still locked, locked down in their rooms. But then that's all I know at the moment. I'm a former pupil of the school and there's never been anything like this happened.

"There's a bit of a shock to the system, to be honest. You don't expect it in a small town.[There are] loads of ambulances, police, there was an air ambulance there as well.

"The air ambulance has taken the teacher to hospital. Everyone's a bit concerned really and a bit, you know, everything's up in the air."

In a statement, the force said: "We are working closely with the school and Carmarthenshire County Council.   

"We are aware that there is footage of the incident currently circulating on social media. We would ask that this is removed to avoid contempt of court and distress to those affected.  

"We would ask the people do not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing."

Read More: Five injured as Household Cavalry horses - including one covered in blood - smash through London in six-mile rampage

Read More: Kate's cancer announcement causes surge in Brits checking symptoms as health chiefs praise Princess of Wales

Vaughan Gething, First Minister of Wales, said on X: “Shocked to hear news of the serious incident in Rhydaman [Ammanford]. A deeply worrying time for the school, families and community.”

Rishi Sunak added: "Shocked at the news emerging from Ammanford today. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response and my thoughts are with those all those affected."

Robert James, a councillor for Lliedi, said: “My thoughts are with the head teacher, teaching staff, parents and pupils of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman after today’s major incident.

“I have been in contact with Carmarthenshire council and will provide any support I can to the school during this difficult time.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Post Office 'complaints handler' chief who 'misled' previous judge insists she did 'nothing wrong' in Horizon scandal

Post Office 'complaints handler' chief who 'misled' previous judge insists she did 'nothing wrong' in Horizon scandal

India Restaurant Fire

Fire ravages restaurant and hotel in eastern India, killing six people

Ryanair is among multiple airlines forced to cancel flights on Thursday

Ryanair cancels hundreds of flights because of air traffic control strikes, with up to 50,000 passengers affected

Turkey Rail Crash Trial

Turkish rail officials jailed over crash that left 25 dead

Israel Palestinians Six Months Photo Gallery

Israeli strikes in Rafah kill at least five as ship comes under attack in Gulf

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore is using pictures of her lockdown hero father to sell family's £2.25m Bedfordshire mansion

Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah uses her dad’s name to sell family mansion for £2.25 million after spa torn down

Two of the Household Cavalry horses are 'in serious condition' and there are concerns they may never fully recover

'Seriously injured' horses undergo emergency operations after London rampage - as one recovers in equine hospital

Waitrose is recalling a popular item

Waitrose issues urgent 'do not eat' notice on popular food item that 'may contain blue cloth'

Runaway Household Cavalry horse ‘Vida’ has ‘history of being spooked and kicked solder in the head during coronation'

Runaway Household Cavalry horse ‘Vida’ has ‘history of being spooked and kicked soldier in head during coronation'

Police in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, after an arrest has been made and three people have been injured at the school

Teenage boy arrested over firearms incident hours after Wales school stabbing left two teachers and pupil injured

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf called an emergency meeting of his Cabinet on Thursday morning amid mounting tensions

Power-sharing deal between the SNP and Greens in Scotland collapses

Two London shops being brazenly targeted by shoplifters

Shoplifting in England and Wales hits highest level in over 20 years as thieves brazenly target stores

Belgium NATO Anniversary

Poland ‘wants to be among countries setting the EU agenda’

The Moulin Rouge windmill has been damaged

Mystery as famous Moulin Rouge windmill blades collapse overnight onto Paris street

Labour will be 'more pro-business than Tony Blair', shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves vowes

Labour will be 'more pro-business than Tony Blair', shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves vowes

US China Blinken

Blinken raises Chinese trade practices in meetings with officials in Shanghai

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Met Office map shows where snow and other forms of precipitation are likely to fall

Map shows exact places snow likely to fall amid freezing Arctic blast, before return of warm weather for Bank Holiday
Trump Hush Money

Trump will be at hush money trial while Supreme Court hears immunity case

Italy Venice Tourism

Venice launches experiment to charge day-trippers in bid to combat over-tourism

Two Household Cavalry horses 'in serious condition' amid fears animals may not survive after London rampage

Two Household Cavalry horses 'in serious condition' amid fears animals may not survive after London rampage
Australia Beached Whales

More than 100 pilot whales beached on western Australian coast are rescued

Israel Gaza Slain Aid Workers

World Central Kitchen workers killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza to be honoured

United Nations Acute Global Hunger

UN report says 282 million people faced acute hunger in 2023

All-inclusive tourists have been urged to stay away

Spanish official says locals want 'higher-quality tourists' and urges 'all-inclusive' holidaymakers to stay away amid protests
A video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin has been released

Parents of Israeli hostage taken by Hamas urge him to 'stay strong' after new video shows him with missing hand
Children are drinking more in the UK than other countries

England has 'worst child drinking problem in the world', with teen girls more likely than boys to get drunk

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Paolo Liuzzi has died

Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend found dead in hotel of suspected drug overdose after 'amassing big gambling debts'
Amy Dowden revealed Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared her cancer diagnosis last year.

Amy Dowden reveals Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared cancer diagnosis last year
King Charles awarded Kate with a new title.

King Charles honours Princess Kate with new title to thank her for taking on 'more responsibilities'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit