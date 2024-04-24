Teacher ‘lucky to be alive’ after three injured in horror playground attack at school as teenage girl arrested

A teenage girl was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

By Jenny Medlicott

A schoolteacher is ‘lucky to be alive’ after she was stabbed in the neck during a knife rampage at a school in Wales.

Police were called to Ysgol Dyffryn Aman school in south-west Wales on Wednesday after a teenage girl went on a playground knife rampage during break time.

The girl was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed in the attack. Police confirmed on Wednesday that none of the injuries were life threatening.

Now it has been revealed that one of the teachers wounded in the incident is “lucky to be alive”.

A source close to the case told the MailOnline: “The teacher targeted in the attack is lucky to be alive.

“She was stabbed in the neck, it was incredibly serious, but we have been told she will recover.

“A second teacher was also stabbed and a pupil who tried to intervene was stabbed.

“’Another teacher then intervened and saved them.

“They acted incredibly bravely, the girl was restrained until police arrived.”

Deputy head teacher Fiona Elias is believed to be one of the two teachers attacked and is now recovering at home, the outlet reports.

Her husband, Rhodri, told reporters: “She's going to be fine.”

One of the teachers injured is 'lucky to be alive', according to a source.

Meanwhile, special needs teacher Liz Hopkin has been named locally as the second teacher wounded in the attack and is thought to be recovering in hospital.

Providing an update on Wednesday evening, Supt Ross Evans said: "Two teachers and a teenage pupil were taken to hospital with stab wounds. Their injuries are not life threatening.

"A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remains in police custody. A knife has been recovered in evidence.

"I would also ask that people do not speculate whilst there is a police investigation ongoing and to refer to official channels for updates."

It was also revealed that hero rugby teacher Darrel Campbell restrained the girl wielding a butterfly knife during the incident, as he held her in an armlock until the police and emergency services arrived.

A source said: “Darrel Campbell intervened and was able to disarm the girl, bringing the situation to an end before police arrived. He acted very bravely in the circumstances.”

Dyfed-Powys Police said the teenage girl now remains in custody.

Supt Ross Evans said: "I would like to reassure parents and the public that the incident has concluded, and pupils have now left the school.

"We are working with the school and other agencies to ensure appropriate support is available to all involved.

"This was a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the victims, their family and everyone impacted by what has happened."

Dyfed-Powys police said in a statement earlier today they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, also known as Amman Valley school in Ammanford.

A teenage girl has been arrested following the incident.

A therapist who works at the school, Natasha Walker-Smith, told LBC one pupil told her that she saw the teacher who had been stabbed with 'blood coming out of her back'.

Desperate parents rushed to the school gates as their children remained inside on 'lockdown'. They were allowed on their phones to contact their family.

A statement on the Amman Valley School website read: “You will be aware of the incident that has taken place at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman today.

“The family members of all injured persons have been informed. We would like to reassure parents and the public that the incident has been contained.”

Police at the scene after the attack.

Gareth has two children at the school and has told LBC News he was worried when he heard what happened: "Well, I know all the kids are still locked in the class on lockdown.

"My daughter's been a bit vague. But she's saying they're still locked, locked down in their rooms. But then that's all I know at the moment.I'm a former pupil of the school and there's never been anything like this happened.

"There's a bit of a shock to the system, to be honest. You don't expect it in a small town.[There are] loads of ambulances, police, there was an air ambulance there as well.

"The air ambulance has taken the teacher to hospital. Everyone's a bit concerned really and a bit, you know, everything's up in the air."

Shocked at the news emerging from Ammanford today.



I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response and my thoughts are with all those affected. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 24, 2024

In a statement, the force said: "We are working closely with the school and Carmarthenshire County Council.

"We are aware that there is footage of the incident currently circulating on social media. We would ask that this is removed to avoid contempt of court and distress to those affected.

"We would ask the people do not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing."

Vaughan Gething, First Minister of Wales, said on X: “Shocked to hear news of the serious incident in Rhydaman [Ammanford]. A deeply worrying time for the school, families and community.”

Rishi Sunak added: "Shocked at the news emerging from Ammanford today. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response and my thoughts are with those all those affected."

Robert James, a councillor for Lliedi, said: “My thoughts are with the head teacher, teaching staff, parents and pupils of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman after today’s major incident.

“I have been in contact with Carmarthenshire council and will provide any support I can to the school during this difficult time.”