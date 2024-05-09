Exclusive

‘People will die’: Warning as freed prisoners go ‘unmonitored’, as probation service cuts supervision

Released prisoners will stop being supervised after serving two thirds of their license, under a new policy introduced by the probation service. Picture: Alamy

By Connor Hand and Fraser Knight

Released prisoners will stop being supervised after serving two thirds of their license, under a new policy introduced by the probation service.

LBC understands the ‘probation reset’ measures came into effect last week, to reduce the workloads of staff, meaning offenders nearing the end of their license now won’t be monitored as closely.

Probation officers keep tabs on offenders serving community sentences and those released early from prison, to make sure their conditions are being met and they’re not at risk of committing serious further offences.

One senior officer in the service said the move to reduce staff workloads was "dangerous", will mean "warning signs are missed" and that "people will die" because of it.

He told LBC that he has already felt guilty for turning away offenders, all deemed as being high or very high risk, who’ve asked for housing support to keep them off the streets.

And he is worried that the extension of the early release scheme for prisoners, to free up cells - which was announced internally at the same time - will only make matters worse.

It was revealed that it will be going up to 70 days from the end of May.

The reduction of supervision towards the end of a license was proposed by the Napo union, which represents probation officers and staff, who told LBC most people in the service are working at between 150 and 200% of their contracted hours.

But Ian Lawrence, the general secretary, said the extension to the early release scheme means it won’t be as effective now.

“There’s always a risk, we have to be honest,” he said, “but there hasn’t been the investment and there hasn't been the numbers of staff we need, and we need to look at how we mitigate that risk.

“It is a risky business, we’re never going to totally mitigate it. The currency of probation is risk - I don’t think many politicians, certainly in this government, have grasped that.

“We were of the view, in November, that this would help free up probation staff to focus on the cases in front of them but that’s all been wiped out by the [extension of the early release scheme] and it has scuppered that approach.”

Meanwhile, Anthony Goodman, a former probation officer and Professor of Criminology at the University of Middlesex told LBC: “This is trying to put a sticking plaster on something that needs major surgery.”

He added: “Unless something is really done to look at what’s going on, then we’re just going to muddle along to the detriment of the general public who - I think rightly - should feel less safe as a result of this.”

Signage outside the National Probation Service, Probation Office, Great Dover Street, Southwark, London SE1, England, U.K. Picture: Alamy

Asked whether this could result in people’s lives being endangered, Professor Goodman said: “Absolutely… we’re talking about very frail, vulnerable people and, yes, many of them are offenders, but also the general public is more at risk. This is something we should all be extremely concerned about because it affects all of us.”

Responding to LBC’s revelations, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said: "We recognise the pressures facing our hardworking probation staff which is why we are making changes to ensure they can continue to deliver high quality supervision in the community.

"These measures, alongside our £155 million investment in the Probation Service each year, will reduce caseloads and mean staff can maximise supervision of the most serious offenders."