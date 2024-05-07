‘Emergency’ scheme to release prisoners early extended again as ministers accused of ‘cloak of secrecy’

7 May 2024, 18:39 | Updated: 7 May 2024, 18:57

United Kingdom - Liverpool - HMP Liverpool
Offenders reaching the end of their sentence could be released more than two months early. Picture: Getty

By Fraser Knight

LBC understands a scheme to release prisoners early is being extended for a second time - to 70 days - to help ease pressure on overcrowded jails.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A senior probation source revealed the news had been shared with staff in an internal email, meaning offenders coming to the end of their sentence could be moved out of cells more than two months early, from 23rd May.

The End of Custody Supervised License (ECSL) programme was announced in October to initially let some offenders out 18 days early, to clear out cells in a prison estate with fewer than 1400 spaces for new inmates.

But the move to extend the scheme, first to 35 days in March and now to 70 days from the end of May suggests little progress has been made.

Ministers have slipped the extension announcements out quietly, but one probation officer told LBC the move was "concerning" given how stretched the service is already.

Read more: Masseur who sexually assaulted string of women in their own homes convicted after trying to flee the country

Steel gate inside infamous Reading Prison where Oscar Wilde was incarcerated, Reading, Berkshire, UK
The Ministry of Justice said only "lower level" offenders are eligible for the scheme. Picture: Alamy

He added that the reality of the scheme was that sometimes case workers are being given less than a day’s notice to make preparations for an offender’s release.

The Ministry of Justice insisted only "lower level" offenders are eligible for the scheme and that it is temporary, time limited and geographically targeted.

But no end date has been given to staff. Instead a warning was issued that previous measures had failed to make any meaningful difference.

'National scandal'

Labour’s shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood slammed the government for using “a cloak of secrecy” to make the extension announcement.

She said: “The public has a right to know the truth. The Conservatives’ cover up of this early release scheme is unprecedented.

"They are still refusing to answer how many prisoners have been released early, which prisons are using the scheme, and which types of offenders are being put back on our streets.

“This is a national scandal, and Rishi Sunak must come clean with the public today.”

Sex offenders, terrorists and any criminal serving more than four years behind bars are not eligible for early release under the "emergency" plan.

Read more: Fake police officer waving 'warrant card' tried to stop woman on M1 in terrifying mirror of Sarah Everard's murder

Shadow Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood
Shadow Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has criticised the governmnent over the scheme. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for the MOJ said: "We will always ensure there is enough capacity to keep dangerous offenders behind bars.

“We are carrying out the biggest prison expansion programme in a hundred years, opening up 20,000 modern places, and ramping up work to remove foreign national offenders.

“To ease the short-term pressures on prisons, in March we announced an increase in the number of days governors could, under existing powers, move some offenders at the end of their prison term on to licence.

“These offenders will continue to be supervised under strict conditions such as tagging and curfews.”

Read more: Chainsaw-wielding attacker runs at police down Paisley street as two officers are injured

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Labour's mayor in the West Midlands has said he would 'absolutely' like an arms embargo on Israel.

Labour's new West Midlands mayor tells LBC he would ‘absolutely’ support an arms embargo on Israel

Congress Holocaust Ceremony

Biden condemns ‘ferocious surge of antisemitism’ in Holocaust remembrance speech

Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump 'swears at Stormy Daniels' as adult film star testifies in court that she 'spanked' him in his pyjamas

France China

Chinese leader Xi visits the French Pyrenees in a personal gesture by Macron

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Israeli forces take control of Gaza side of Rafah crossing with Egypt

Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump (Markus Schreiber AP/Cillian Sherlock/PA)

Stormy Daniels describes first meeting Trump during hush money trial

Disney Results

Disney streaming turns a profit in first financial report since Iger challenge

Rishi Sunak has said that the UK is deeply concerned about Israel's activity in Rafah

Rishi Sunak says UK 'deeply concerned' after Israel take control of Rafah crossing into Gaza

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has apologised for the hacking.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps apologises to people affected by MoD hack as he admits it ‘shouldn’t have happened’

Drake's Toronto mansion is at the centre of a drive-by shooting investigation

Security guard seriously injured in drive-by shooting outside Drake's Toronto mansion

Britain's richest gypsy worth £700m serenaded by Dame Shirley Bassey as he celebrates birthday aboard Monaco super-yacht

'Britain's richest gypsy' worth £700m celebrates birthday with Dame Shirley Bassey following move to Monaco

Exclusive
Suhaib Jaber came to the UK on a small boat

Migrants 'trying to cross back over English Channel to Europe because of Rwanda threat', Syrian asylum seeker claims

18 drinks get the chop in a major shakeup of the menu

Full list of changes to Wetherspoons menu with 18 drinks axed but more dishes - including Ramen noodles - added

John Swinney elected as Scotland's new first minister by Scottish Parlaiment after becoming SNP leader

John Swinney elected new first minister by Scottish Parliament after becoming SNP leader

Protesters

Pro-Palestinian encampment cleared in Chicago as campus protests continue

A baby boy died in a 'neglect incident' at Legoland

Five-month-old baby dies after ‘neglect incident’ at Legoland Windsor

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump (Markus Schreiber AP/Cillian Sherlock/PA)

Stormy Daniels set to give evidence in Trump hush money case

Soldiers have been warned to watch our for dodgy calls, texts and emails

MoD blames bank holiday for failing to inform 270k armed forces personnel of 'China' bank data hack
Research has revealed a new reason why the Titan Sub may have imploded

Titan submersible may have imploded due to 'micro-buckling', new research suggests

Prince Harry will not meet Charles due to King's 'full programme' as Duke arrives in UK for Invictus Games ceremony

Prince Harry arrives back in Britain for Invictus Games event but won't meet King Charles or Prince William
Germany Israel Palestinians Europe Protests

Police in Amsterdam and Berlin break up pro-Palestinian protest camps

Russia Putin Inauguration

Vladimir Putin begins fifth term in glittering Kremlin ceremony

Yuliyan Dimov, 45, was arrested at Gatwick Airport trying to flee the country

Masseur who sexually assaulted string of women in their own homes convicted after trying to flee the country
Daniel Anjorin was decapitated in the attack

Hainault teen attack victim Daniel Anjorin 'decapitated' by swordsman in bloody north London rampage, court hears
Holly LeGresley leaving Worcester Magistrates' Court

Brit woman dubbed ‘The Immolator’ admits to part in monkey torture network where animals are killed for sexual thrills
The Ministry of Defence has fallen victim to a cyber attack and there are fears the royals' details may have been compromised

Were William and Harry hacked by China? Royals feared to be among victims after ‘China’ steals bank details from MoD

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is "very good" after returning to public duties

King Charles feeling 'very good' as he returns to public duties after cancer diagnosis, says Penny Mordaunt
Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson

Princess Beatrice gives rare update on mother Sarah Ferguson’s cancer battle after ‘bumpy health scare’
A video footage of the King's Coronation has been released by the royal family

King Charles marks first Coronation anniversary with montage of 'unseen' clips to celebrate historic day

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit