Masseur who sexually assaulted string of women in their own homes convicted after trying to flee the country

7 May 2024, 13:49 | Updated: 7 May 2024, 14:12

Yuliyan Dimov, 45, was arrested at Gatwick Airport trying to flee the country
Yuliyan Dimov, 45, was arrested at Gatwick Airport trying to flee the country. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

A 45-year-old man who assaulted ten different women in their own homes while working as a masseur has been found guilty of multiple sexual offences.

Yuliyan Dimov, from Enfield, was arrested attempting to flee the country after police launched an investigation against him.

On 2 May, he was found guilty of 20 different offences including sexual assault and voyeurism at Wood Green Court.

He is due to be sentenced at the end of next month.

A front view of Wood Green Crown Court in North London UK
Dimov was found guilty at Wood Green Court last Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

In November 2022, the force said a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted during a massage at her home.

After she came forward, officers visited other women who had appointments with Dimov.

One woman who had reported him the previous year, but had withdrawn support for the investigation, got back in touch when she heard that she was not his only victim, the force said.

In police interview, Dimov denied all allegations, but when his mobile phone was examined more than 30 photographs of different women were found which had been taken without their knowledge when he had been in their homes.

After contacting all of Dimov’s female clients more women who had been assaulted came forward to support the investigation.

On 15 June 2023, Dimov was arrested at Gatwick Airport attempting to board a one-way flight back to his native Bulgaria.

Despite all the evidence of sexual assault and voyeurism built against him, Dimov stood by claims that the pictures of the women were only for professional use for his masseuse website.

Dimov was convicted of six counts of voyeurism, two counts of attempted voyeurism, nine counts of sexual assault, and three counts of sexual assault against a total of ten victims.

He will be sentenced at Wood Green Court on 28 June.

Dimov will be sentenced in June
Dimov will be sentenced in June. Picture: Alamy

'Vulnerable state'

Detective Constable Abigail Butler, who was the lead investigator on the case, said: “Dimov preyed on women who trusted him and were in a vulnerable state when he assaulted them.

“The great work carried out by officers to build this case is only overshadowed by the bravery of the women who came forward. If anyone believes they have been assaulted at the hands of Dimov I urge them to get in touch - we want to help you.“

