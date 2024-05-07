Chainsaw-wielding attacker runs at police down Paisley street as two officers are injured

Chainsaw-wielding attacker runs at police down Paisley street as two officers are injured. Picture: Facebook

By Christian Oliver

Two police officers have been injured after a man chased officers down a quiet residential street with a chainsaw.

A 30-year-old man has now been arrested as police confirmed there was "no wider risk to the public" following the chainsaw rampage down Glasgow Road in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

The injured officers were treated by paramedics for their injuries.

Footage on social media showed a man in a grey t-shirt and black trousers running down the middle of the quiet road with a chainsaw in hand.

He appeared to be shouting as he approached officers with the large weapon at around 1pm on Monday.

Police later confirmed they had arrested a man following the "disturbance involving a weapon".

Footage from the scene also appeared to show a vehicle crashed into a stationary police car before knocking it into a garden wall.

Police Scotland confirmed there had been no other injuries and there was no wider risk to the public.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

"There is no wider risk to the public and officers remain at the scene while inquires are ongoing."

The incident is not being treated as terror related.